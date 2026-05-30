Community Rallies Behind Drag Star Honey Davenport After International Mr Leather Win

Since winning the International Mr Leather Competition last week, Drag Race alumni Honey Davenport has faced plenty of criticism for his win.

While many poured out their love and support for the star, there were plenty of naysayers, igniting a fiery debate about the intersectionality of drag and masculinity he brought to the competition.

But in response the leather and drag community have come to his defence, praising him for his originality and spirit.

An outpouring of support for Honey Davenport

Honey Davenport first came to fame in 2019 when he appeared on season eleven of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where sadly he was eliminated in third place.

Fast forward to 2026 and Davenport made headlines appearing in the International Mr Leather competition in Chicago, looking strikingly different.

In the multi day competition competition Davenport competed against a strong cohort from around the world before ultimately taking out the 2026 title and drawing focus for some of their incredible outfits and his competitive spirit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Honcho (@bearhoncho)

“Recently, I was told that I should read the room” Davenport said in his speech.

“I was told that in a room perceived as one colour, I should only play one sound. It was a blunt reminder of the difference between inclusion and belonging.”

“You see, you can be invited to the party, but still be told your soul doesn’t fit the standard. As a DJ, my hands are on the pulse of this community.

“I know every bass line that moves us, every beat drop that cues us up for that perfect throbbing rhythm, but I don’t just cross-fade tracks; I bridge a divide.

While plenty of people praised his win, there were many divisive comments that began to filter through online with members of the leather community and those outside of it casting judgement on the win. Many criticised bringing aspects of drag and femininity into the competition while others were outright critical of crowning a drag performer as the winner.

Drag Queen Honey Davenport just won MR LEATHER INTERNATIONAL, and now everyone’s in-fighting. It’s funny watching gay men practice every over-stereotypically male characteristic, then in the same breath pretend masculinity doesn’t matter or exist. — jason (@yellowtwisted) May 26, 2026

In particular one criticism went viral with the author writing “I think representation goes both ways. Many gay men feel pushed to the sides by others who gladly adapted “they/them” pronouns and feel like they’re “the face of thecommunity” he wrote.

“Diversity doesn’t mean erasing gay men, masculinity and proudly showing men in heels. That’s a show, a spectacle. And exclusion. Diversity is when you can hold their voice, even though it harms your narrative and make them feel welcome too, regardless of who’s the current IML winner. IML is pushing politics in ways many men disagree. But these men are instead being labeled as hateful only because they dislike how IML exploits their sexuality for “pro diversity quotas on projects”. This community isn’t anymore about us.”

Comments like this and many others however spurred an outpouring of love from the leather and drag community around the world.

“It absolutely infuriates me seeing the way so many people are treating Honey Davenport. HE WON. Period. If you truly believe in the integrity of leather, then you should also believe in the integrity of the contest and the people trusted to judge it” wrote one supporter online.

“Need I remind the nay sayers of who it was that was at the forefront of the queer community during Stonewall? DRAG QUEENS; LEATHERMEN and TRANS folks that’s who!” wrote another while X (Twitter) and Instagram lit up with comments of support.

Writing on the blog Blufbear in a long ranging post of support the author also praised Davenport for the win.

“The competition’s own structure does not reduce International Mr Leather to the narrow question of who most closely resembles a Tom of Finland fantasy made flesh. It rewards more than silhouette” they wrote.

“It asks questions of presentation, communication, personality, stage presence, physical appearance, leather image and, crucially, the capacity to represent a community. On those terms, Honey’s win is not some administrative accident. It is consistent with the rules of the competition.”

Jacob Harland, Mr Queensland Leather 2025 who also sits on the Australian Leather and Brisbane Pride Boards competed in the competition alongside Honey Davenport spoke to the Star Observer about the backlash echoing the sentiments of supporters from around the world.

“From the moment I met Honey their authenticity, passion and wonderful spirit shone. It was always clear that Honey was going to be a strong contender” he said. “It grieves my soul to see people in our community tearing down someone who fights for us all. In the face of ascendant fascism we do not have the luxury of infighting.” “Leather clubs around the world have done drag activities to fundraise for over 50 years. Honey is a leather person through and through.” “They do not owe anyone any explanation. Like the queer community, in leather it is not our job to tell others they don’t belong. It is our job to welcome people in and fight to make our spaces more inclusive. I am proud to stand behind Honey and Atlas as our IML and IMBB. I can’t wait to see what they achieve!”