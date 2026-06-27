Alexis Mateo Makes Drag Race History On Latina Royale

The cast of Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale has officially been unveiled, including a record breaking attempt at the crown from Drag Race darling Alexis Mateo.

Mateo will be vying for the crown for the fifth time in the upcoming Drag Race spin off, more than any other queen in the shows history, even JuJuBee.

But if she wants the win this time, she’s up against some tough competition.

Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale

WOW Presents Plus have unveiled the official cast of the upcoming Drag Race spin off, after much speculation about just who would be competing in the new season.

Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale comes hot off the heels of the successful Slaysian Royale series which was the most watched premiere for Wow Presents Plus and drew in even more viewers than Drag Race Philippines as viewers from around the world tuned in to watch their countries favourite asian queens compete.

Now Latina Royale will see fan favourite Latina contestants come together to battle it out in a season that was filmed completely in spanish.

The official cast features 11 contestants from the U.S., Brasil, Spain, Germany, and Holland franchises, including one old school fan favourite.

US contestant Alexis Mateo returns for what will be her fifth attempt at the crown.

Mateo first appeared on the third season of Drag Race in the US, placing third, before returning for the very first season of All Stars where she placed 5th/6th. Eight years later she returned for All Stars season five where she placed fifth. Following this she made her first international appearance on the second season Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World where she was a runner up.

Now Alexis Mateo will make history as she takes to the stage for the fifth time when the program launches on July 30, just as the world is tuning in for the upcoming Drag Race Down Under Vs The World.

Check out the full cast list below.

🇵🇷 Alexis Mateo @miss_alexis_mateo

🇧🇴 Barbie Q @itsabarbieq

🇧🇷 DesiRée Beck @desireebeck_

🇲🇽 Elektra Vandergeld @sheselektra.van

🇲🇽 Eva Blunt @evabluntdrag

🇲🇽 Horacio Potasio @horaciopotasio

🇻🇪 Mariana Stars @itsmarianastars

🇲🇽 Matraka @matraka_traka

🇧🇷 Miss Abby OMG @missabbyomg

🇲🇽 Regina Voce @reginavocedrag

🇵🇦 Xunami Muse @xunamimuse