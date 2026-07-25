Drag Race Down Under Vs The World Makes An Impressive Debut

It’s only been 24 hours since Drag Race Down Under Vs The World was unleashed, and it looks like the newest season has hit the mark.

Fan reactions online are glowing, and online ratings are putting episode one in a very impressive place.

Could this be our best season yet?

Is Drag Race Down Under Vs The World our best yet?

While many of us are still recovering from just how good Drag Race Down Under season four was, we all buckled in for the very first and highly anticipated episode of Drag Race Down Under Vs The World.

And while we might be a little biased in our love for Down Under, it does seem that everyone agrees.

As of Saturday afternoon, Drag Race Down Under Vs The World has already rocketed up the top of the list of most-watched television programs, sitting pretty at number one on Stan Australia.

Even more impressive are the fan ratings for the program, which have placed our latest venture into the franchise in a very special spot.

Over on IMDB, the Internet Movie Database, the fan ratings of the premiere episode have placed it at a solid 9.1/10 stars.

If that trend continues, it will make the episode the highest-rated debut episode of the Down Under franchise, with Season four sitting at 7.7 and a very comfortable 8.1 average across the season thats an impressive mark to beat.

By comparison, season one launched with a 7.1, whilst season two went up to a 7.6 before dipping to a 6.2 for season three.

It might be early days so far, but fans are clearly happy.

Over on social media, there have been plenty of positive comments; there are negative ones too, but they are far outweighed by the positive.

Oh DUVTW don’t end Canada All Stars like that 😭 #DownUnderVsTheWorld #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/DF96FxGSRR — name can’t be blank (@Pleasantvi11e) July 24, 2026

#dragracedownunder was cute, I was surprised. The only thing I would change is Michelle as the main judge… — Lucy (@LucyWorldGen) July 24, 2026

Fucking in love with #DragRaceDownUnderVsTheWorld — Kenny (AKA Hetty Morado) – hindi Atenean (@kennymorado) July 24, 2026

am loving the first episode; this is really a great showcase of talent and uniqueness. Lovinnn ittttt queen Miss Jaaaaade So! #DragRaceDownUnderVSTheWorld — เอียน (@pakshiitt31) July 25, 2026

‘Down Under vs The World’ já é a melhor temporada da atualidade só por trazerem de volta o icônico e inigualável formato do batom pra eliminar. #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/2d4qB8l53j — GE∀NN (@Geannliima) July 25, 2026

And even though we’ve completely debunked the Raven myth, there are still conspiracy theorists out there just watching for their “gotcha” moment to surprise them. Either way, what they’ve seen of Raven so far, they aren’t hating.

I actually really hope Raven is genuinely competing this season because I think she adds a fun dynamic to this already great cast. #DragRaceDownUnder — Shakira Miyamoto (@HungerHuman) July 24, 2026

Spoiler alert: the end of the episode 1 Michelle “made a fake call” and that was to Raven because at the start of next ep its gonna be revealed she’s judging lmao #dragrace #dragracedownunder https://t.co/rGLMW9Ceho — Tez Vlamis (@Tez_v26) July 24, 2026

Idk if shes a mole or a spy or whatever, but the dedication to actually sew an outfit, a good one at that to sell the fantasy. i actually need her to actually compete at some point…#DragRaceDownUnder #DragRace pic.twitter.com/umwSIWGoqG — luzer⋆🌵⋆ 🐧🐻 #TeamAuroraMatrix #RoundOneSeries (@_Deluzion) July 24, 2026

What do you morons have to say about Raven actually competing after saying it was a stunt… @DragRaceDU__ #DragRaceDownUnderVSTheWorld — hh (@hh212222) July 24, 2026

Raven actually competing is sending me! I’m sure there’s still a gag somewhere #dragracedownunder — Charlie Evangelista (@Toby_maj) July 25, 2026

We don’t know about you, but we can’t WAIT to see how this all turns out!

Tune in to Drag Race Down Under Vs The World every Friday at 5pm on Stan Australia.