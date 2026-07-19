Drag Race Delivers A Deserving Winner In A Demure All Stars Finale

Drag Race All Stars 11 has officially concluded, crowning a new reigning all star after a very different season.

After 12 drama packed episodes viewers were treated to a satisfying crowning.

However this season featured some noticeable differences to what viewers were expecting.

Drag Race crowns another All Star

Drag Race All Stars 11 has finally wrapped just as multiple international seasons launch, including Canada’s Drag Race All stars, the highly anticipated Drag Race Down Under Vs The World and the upcoming Latina Royale.

So before attention turned away from the US the latest All Stars has made sure they delivered a winner viewers wouldn’t soon forget.

All Stars 11 saw the bracket format take place once again, with a twist.

Whilst All Stars 10 saw three brackets of 6 contestants compete across three episodes, each competing for points with the top 3 point scorers moving onto the finale, for All Stars 11 that number was reduced to just at top 2.

With fewer finalists the stakes were higher, tensions flared and strategy went into overdrive.

After wiping out fan favourites Kennedy Davenport and Sam Starr in the Semi Finals, the grand finale saw Dawn, Akeria C Davenport, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Crystal Methyd, Jasmine Kennedy and wild card Joey Jay ready to compete for the crown.

However fans were quick to spot a few notable omissions from All Stars 11.

For the first time since Season 1 of the franchise All Stars 11 headed into the finale with no sign of Snatch Game in any of its recent iterations. It seems producers made the choice to rest this Drag Race staple quietly after much criticism from the fandom in recent years.

As the finale kicked off it also became apparent that producers had once again toned down the glitz and glamour of recent season finales in the main stage US seasons, instead opting for a demure finale of just six queens.

In recent years finales of the main stage franchise have became bigger and more glamorous than ever. Featuring a live studio audience on a huge new stage viewers have become accustomed to a finale that sees all the queens return for a Lalaparuza Smackdown and the chance to win a cash consolation prize.

However similarly to All Stars 10, for All Stars 11 there were no signs of the previously eliminated contestants in the finale. Instead after announcing the disco themed Smackdown the queens shared their personal reflections on season in the workroom before heading to the main stage, no tic tac lunch, no podcasts, no interviews and no reunions.

If the queens hadn’t had enough shocks and surprises in the season, Rupaul kicked off by announcing that Crystal Mythd would be progressing to the 2nd of the three lip sync rounds for successfully winning both episodes of the semi finals. Joining her in round two was the queen with the highest average Rate A Queen rating, Jasmine Kennedy.

However as the queens prepared for the lip sync battle the true star of the finale emerged, Evan Mulrooney.

Appearing in his own special pair of gold speedos the actor served as the ball boy for the episode as he randomly selected the names of the queens who would compete against each other, stealing all of the attention from the queens and viewers alike in the process.

The queens are really enjoying the sight of guest pit crew member Evan Mulrooney 😂 who can blame them 🥵#DragRace #Allstars11 pic.twitter.com/rkNOtojvEq — TS (@tennisbagz) July 17, 2026

evan mulrooney in drag race all stars 11 OMG?! pic.twitter.com/GKJmLbib5K — 💫 (@suhojinyoung) July 17, 2026

Evan Mulrooney has shifted something in me pic.twitter.com/VNafNxWhnC — Caleb Yañez (@CalebLeeNerd) July 17, 2026

Round one saw fan favourite and bracket one star Dawn go head to head against Silky Nutmeg Ganache, however Dawn was no match for Silky who set her packing in sixth place. After surviving the bottom two in the last two episodes A’keria C Davenport went up against wild card Joey Jay and in another shock decision was sent packing in fifth place.

Round two saw Silky Nutmeg Ganache select Joey Jay as her opponent and while Silky was confident she could take anyone down she was rocked when Rupaul selected Joey to proceed to the semi finals.

After finally getting the chance at their lip sync show down Kooky won over sexy as Crystal Methyd sent Jasmine Kennedy home, leaving her to compete against Joey Jay in the final two.

It was always going to be hard to see Crystal lost after blitzing her bracket and the semi finals, winning four episodes in total. Ultimately despite a stellar showing from Joey Jay, Rupaul announced Crystal Methyd as the winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars 11 and this time the fans had plenty of praise, unlike the controversy of All Stars 10.

However fans did spot another noticeable difference with the All Stars 11 finale after reigning queen Ginger Minj did not make an appearance, as is tradition, with her step down look to handover the crown. But Ginger was quick to take to social media to explain, telling fans that the reaction video for the All Stars 10 winner was being filmed at the same time as the All Stars 11 finale, preventing her from being in two places at once and revealing that she didn’t even know she had won as the finale filmed.

We filmed the reaction video for the AS10 crowning around the same time they filmed the finale of AS11 so hence why there was no step down look! ❤️ — Ginger Minj (@TheGingerMinj) July 17, 2026

With no Ginger fans were instead treated to the second best thing, more Evan Mulrooney.

Crystal will only have moments to lap up her victory as all eyes turn to Canada and down under and rumours that All Stars 12 is set to wrap filming soon.

Canada’s Drag Race All Stars is currently airing on Stan in Australia whilst Drag Race Down Under Vs The World is set to air on July 24 on Stan.