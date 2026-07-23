Big Brother Contestants Accused Of Homophobia Towards Drag Race Star Salina EsTitties

Drag Race diva Salina EsTitties has unknowingly found herself at the centre of major drama in the Big Brother house.

Meanwhile outside her close friend and former Big Brother house guest Frankie Grande is kicking up a storm in her defence.

It all kicked off over what Grande is calling homophobic comments.

Salina EsTitties, Frankie Grande and homophobia claims on Big Brother

Since Salina EsTitties jumped from the main stage of RuPaul’s drag race to the Big Brother house for season 28 she has already brought plenty of drama with her.

The diva who is never short of something to say has caught the ire of plenty of her housemates since entering the house as Jason recently.

But things took a dramatic change in recent days with claims comments made between MMA fighter Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk and Survivor contestant Rick Devens were homophobic.

Devens and Kirk were heard having a conversation about fellow housemate Drew Campbell and his unicorn themed pyjamas.

“Are those dudes dressed in women’s clothes?” Devens asked Kirk in reference to the pyjamas.

Kirk informed Devens that they were and that he had also been asked to wear a pair.

“I was with them, I’m like, I’m not doing that, bro,” Kirk is heard telling Devens.

In response Devens is heard making reference to Salina EsTitties, known exclusively as Jason in the house, stating “Not until Jason is [Head of Household.]”

“I said, ‘Bro, miss me with the drag stuff. Miss me. I’m still an MMA guy, and I have an image to uphold” Kirk says in response.

Ppl really defending Kamu on this? I really don’t care to hear about you having an image to uphold and this hypocritical Christian high ground shit when YOU signed up for a shown based on lies and manipulation. Jason hasn’t done drag in the house. Kamu can shove his homophobia… — BB ducky🐥🐤🐣 (@OfficialBBDucky) July 17, 2026

The exchange drew the ire of Frankie Grande, a housemate from Season 16 and close friend of Salina/Jason who took to social media to air his concerns.

“Um. What the f— is this horses–t?! Get these homophobic bigots out of the f—ing house IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote online.

“Both of them. Ew this conversation makes me sick to my stomach. I’m disgusted. This better be the biggest thing ever when I wake up tomorrow or I’m flipping a table… f—. Ew. Gross.”

Um. What the fuck is this horseshit?! Get these homophobic bigots out of the fucking house IMMEDIATELY. Both of them. Ew this conversation makes me sick to my stomach. I’m disgusted. This better be the biggest thing ever when I wake up tomorrow or I’m flipping a table… fuck. Ew.… https://t.co/qnYNLIxXd9 — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) July 18, 2026

The exchange has drawn mixed reactions online with many jumping to support Grande’s comments, while others questioned the motivation of the comments from both parties.

“ya’ll showed me this clip and I was expecting some ignorant, homophobic, hate speech. This is literally an MMA fighter telling his friend he doesn’t want to do drag, or wear women’s clothing on national tv. That sounds fair enough. Not homophic” wrote one.

“Wait THIS is what people are so upset about? A private 1-1 conversation where he said nothing disrespectful but made a personal choice to assert a boundary against something he didn’t want to do? And yeah in MMA circles I’m sure it sorta would be unnecessary hell for him” wrote another.

Following some of the commentary Frankie took to social media the next day reconsidering his comments towards Devens but doubling down on Kirk.

“Ok. I concede there is not enough info in the clip to understand Deven’s motivations. Hopefully he was just taping into Kamu’s energy for game reasons. Regardless, men behaving in a repulsed or shocked way when a man dresses feminine or in women’s clothing is homophobic. Period.”

Big Brother has yet to publicly respond to Frankie Grande’s comments.