Stop! That! Train! Is Finally Opening In Australia

It’s been nearly a month since Rupaul released their latest film Stop! That! Train! In the US and now Aussie audiences finally have a release date.

However they are still going to have to wait another month before getting to watch in cinemas.

The Australian release date is now set for August 13, 2026.

Stop! That! Train! Is heading down under

Stop! That! Train! has garnered plenty of attention since it was first announced.

With a line up of celebrity cameos that include Joel McHale, Nicole Richie, Lisa Rinna, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Charo, Daniel Franzese, Sarah Michelle Gellar plus a list of Drag Race alumni including Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Monét X Change, Symone and many more expectations were high.

The story sees best friends and train stewardesses, Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. However, when a catastrophic ‘Stormaganza’ threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the pair find themselves needing to join forces and save the day.

The film first hit controversy when early reviews accused the film makers of using a hefty amount of AI in the creation of the film.

“If the film wasn’t bad enough on its own, it’s one of the most conspicuous uses of AI I’ve seen in a film, with a lot of VFX looking like gen AI and doubt about how much of the obvious stock footage might also be. (Confirmed in the end credits that Acme AI was the top billed VFX company on the film)” they say” said Filmmaker and VFX artist Gloria Cook who gave the film a one star review.

However many others quite enjoyed the film with plenty of social media users praising the camp over the top comedy of the film.

Even RuPaul’s best friend Lady Bunny piped in with her own review, despite not actually seeing the film, however as always her reads were probably just as good as the film.

Aussie audiences can catch Stop! That! Train from August 13, catch the full trailer here.