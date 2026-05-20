If you’ve ever watched one of the acting challenges on Drag Race and thought to yourself: “I hope this goes for over an hour” then you are in luck, because RuPaul’s new film looks like it’s captured all the chaos and camp humour of them and run with it.

It genuinely looks so fun. Fun movies are back! It starts with RuPaul threatening to nuke Russia.

RuPaul has released a new trailer for upcoming disaster comedy film Stop! That! Train!, ahead of the movie’s theatrical release on June 12.

Directed by Adam Shankman, the film stars RuPaul as US President Judy Gagwell alongside a cast featuring iconic and beloved queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The film follows train attendants Tess and DeeDee, played by Ginger Minj and Jujubee, who transfer from the “Stank Rail” to the “Glamazonian Express” before a storm dubbed “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the train and send it crashing into Los Angeles.



The humour is so recognisably Drag Race, that I have to wonder what non-fans think when watching the trailer? In the final line of the trailer, RuPaul’s character slays Brooklyn Hytes, the host of Canada’s Drag Race across the face and says: “You just got a presidential address, and it’s 1600 ‘outta my way bitch’ Boulevard!”

Stupid! And so fun!

The trailer also features appearances from queens Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Latrice Royale and Monét X Change, who all come from the Drag Race extended universe, with many having appeared in multiple seasons of the long-running and expansive franchise.

Produced by World of Wonder and distributed by Bleecker Street, Stop! That! Train! is loaded with celebrity guest stars, including Nicole Richie, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Raven Symoné, Joel McHale, Lisa Rinna, Charo, Jerry O’Connell, and Drew Droege. Sarah Michelle Gellar is playing herself in the trailer, and gives us the hilarious gag of Symone calling her a “rando”. This is funny, because every fag in the world has a genetic understanding of who Sarah Michelle Gellar is.

Stop! That! Train! comes to cinemas on June 12.