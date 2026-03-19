Victoria “PorkChop” Parker Hospitalised After Eating A Burger

Drag queen Victoria “PorkChop” Parker, the first queen ever eliminated on RuPaul’s Drag Race, was hospitalised after becoming seriously ill from eating a frozen hamburger patty, and is looking to the community for support in her recovery.

The production company behind the hit reality show, World of Wonder, shared a handwritten note on Instagram from PorkChop’s care team detailing the 56-year-old’s ordeal.

Parker reportedly “experienced a serious health setback and was hospitalized after eating a hamburger from a major grocery chain.” Over 72 hours, she was vomiting, had diarrhea, and was severely dehydrated”, before 911 was called.

PorkChop was admitted to hospital for a week, where she received intensive care, including antibiotics and the beginnings of physical therapy. After dozens of tests, she was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation), acute kidney injury, hyponatremia from an intestinal infection, and hypertension.

It takes a village

Although the queen is expected to make a full recovery, she’s looking at being “bed-bound for the next 14 to 21 days” and will need to relearn how to walk again. She’s now turned to the Drag Race community to help cover some of the costs associated with her recover, including “a visiting nurse, physical therapy, in-home support care, and many prescriptions.”

A linked GoFundMe has already raised more than $6,000 of the $7,000 goal.

“My most urgent need is a medical mobility scooter, which would greatly improve my quality of life and allow me to regain some independence,” PorkChop said in the fundraiser’s description. “Being able to get outside, especially to the large park in my neighborhood, would be a huge boost for my mental and physical health as I heal.

“Sometimes, a small act of kindness can make a world of difference. I have spent many years bringing joy to others, and now I find myself in need of support. I hope you will keep me in your thoughts and consider making a donation to help me on my road to recovery. Your generosity will mean more than words can express.”

World of Wonder is listed as the top donor with a contribution of $1,500, with season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio also donating $1,000.

Fans in the comments section of the production company’s post called on them to do more, with one saying Parker “practically helped launch this franchise.”

“Literally a million dollar company right here begging us, the poor and hungry and in the middle of a war our taxes are funding against our will, asking us to buy pork chop a scooter. Are we slow or are we stupid?” asked one user.

“This is like when celebrities make gofundme’s.. y’all cared enough to repost so you can care enough to buy it. World of Wonder loves to make rip posts but when they are actually here you don’t seem to do a whole lot to support them and love them outside of using them to make your own shows money.”