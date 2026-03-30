Drag Race Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over The Latest Elimination

Celebrity Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Michael James
March 30, 2026
Drag Race Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over The Latest Elimination
Image: Image: World of Wonder/Instagram Composite

Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race are absolutely losing their minds after the most recent elimination in season 18.

The latest episode saw another confusing decision from the judges that resulted in a front runner of the comptition going home.

And fans are having absolutely of it.

Drag Race fans revolt over elimination

Up until last week Drag Race seaon 18 queen Jane Don’t had the been the indisputable front runner of the season.

The popular queen had successfully managed to make her way into the top for every single episode of the the show until last week.

Last week saw Jane fumble as she landed in the bottom three after a confusing set of judging critiques for the makeover challenge.

However this week has left fans even more confused and angry.

After a successful acting challenge that saw the queens improvise alongside Rupaul many thought that Jane Don’t would be heading for a top placement once again.

Instead the judges placed Jane in the bottom two alongside Nini Coco with the two delivering a nail biting lip sync showdown.

And in a decision nobody saw coming, Jane Don’t was asked to sashay away from the competition.

Immediately following the lip sync social media lit up with angry comments from fans at the results.

But it wasn’t just social media where the fans took their anger out the also headed to popular ratings sites to vent their frustrations.

In particular they flocked to IMDB to rate the episode.

Previous episodes of this season have ranked between 6 – 8 stars, placing them in a solid ranking amongst some other seasons.

However the ranking for episode 13 has tanked, landing it as one of the lowest rated episodes in the shows history at just 2.2/10 stars.

Jane Don’t will return with the eliminated queens in episode fifteen for the RuPaul-A-Paruza Smackdown and the chance to win $50,000.

 

 

 

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