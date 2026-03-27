The Trailer For The New RuPaul Film Is Officially Here And It’s Incredibly Queer

The first official trailer for the new RuPaul film Stop! That! Train! has dropped and fans are gagging.

Featuring queens from across the Drag Race universe the trailer is delivering camp realness in spades.

And the guest stars have fans in a total spin.

Rupaul reveals Stop! That! Train! trailer

Since it was announced there would be a new Rupaul film last year fans have been gagging for new details on the upcoming project.

Featuring the likes of Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Monét X Change, and Symone the expectations for this latest and ridiculous new outing for the Drag legend have been high.

And the latest trailer hasn’t disappointed.

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Since dropping overnight social media has lit up as fans share their first glimpse into a world where RuPaul is president.

The story sees best friends and train stewardesses, Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. However, when a catastrophic ‘Stormaganza’ threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the pair find themselves needing to join forces and save the day

Informed of the runaway train, the president and her team must do whatever they can to help bring the train and its camp array of passengers back to safety.

And those passengers include some of the biggest names in the Drag Race universe and plenty of extra special guest appearances.

Scattered throughout the trailer are an insurmountable number of famous faces in a mixture of “blink and you’ll miss it” cameos through to some starring revelations.

These include the likes of Joel McHale, Nicole Richie, Lisa Rinna, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Charo, Daniel Franzese and many more, including one special superstar.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Star Sarah Michelle Gellar also makes a prominent appearance in the trailer, with a cheeky nod to her past as the famous teenage vampire slayer.

In true RuPaul form the rest of the trailer features ridiculous scenes, one liners and absolute chaos as the Glamazonian Express attempts to avoid a catastrophic fate.

But just what happens in the end? You’ll have to wait a little longer to see the full film.

Stop! That! Train! is scheduled for a US release date of May 29, 2026, you can catch Rupaul and the camp cast in the trailer below.