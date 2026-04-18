Drag Race Season 18 Crowns A Stunning New Winner

The Drag Race universe has collected another winner after a stunning grande finale this weekend.

After whittling the top three down to a final two the pair competed in a nail biting final lip sync.

But ultimately there could only be one winner.

Drag Race has a new winner and All Stars 11 is on the way!

The crowning of a new Drag Race winner can often be a touchy subject and deciding the winner of season 18 was always going to be a tough choice.

After front runner Jane Don’t was controversially eliminated in fifth place the gate was officially wide open for any of the queens to snatch the crown.

The goofy and affable Darlene Mitchell had earned herself a spot as fan favourite, whilst Myki Meeks was on a steady uphill trajectory winning the last four challenges in a row, meanwhile Nini CoCo still had fuel in the take after stumbling close to the end of the competition.

The episode kicked off as each of the top three queens debuted their unique new song, with a special mention to Nini Coco for an absolute killer of a performance that gave some absolute Lady Gaga vibes.

The episode also saw Jane Don’t walk away with the title of Miss Congeniality, which was largely a shock to no-one.

Fans were also treated to an extra special appearance by Miley Cyrus who was officially awarded the It’s Giving Lifetime Achievement Award.

Back on the main stage Rupaul farewelled Darlene Mitchell as she announced Nini Coco and Myki Meeks would move onto the final lip sync performance.

While it was clear the pair both absolutely tore up the lip sync, with Nini whipping out a hilarious puppet handbag in an attempt to steal the show, some fans were still divided.

But ultimately there could only be one winner, with RuPaul announcing Myki Meeks the season 18 winner, taking home a $200,000 cash prize, with Nini and Darlene taking home $25,000 and $10,000 respectively.

She’s Myki but you can call her America’s Next #DragRace Superstar ♥️ Myki Meeks looks glamorous in a video message celebrating her crowning! pic.twitter.com/qhgRpej4rX — Myki HQ (@MykiMeeksHQ) April 18, 2026

Hot off the heels of announcing Myki as the winner, Rupaul was quick to announce the next instalment of the franchise, revealing that All Stars 11 is officially on the way, ready to debut on May 8.

She’s Myki but you can call her America’s Next #DragRace Superstar ♥️ Myki Meeks looks glamorous in a video message celebrating her crowning! pic.twitter.com/qhgRpej4rX — Myki HQ (@MykiMeeksHQ) April 18, 2026

And of course, the new cast list speculation continues, with some clever AI assisted revelation of who is expected to appear. The list circulating still appears to closely match those we reported back in July.