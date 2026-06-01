Slop! That! Train! Early Reviewers Allege RuPaul Film Has “Conspicuous” Use Of AI

Stop! That! TrAIn!

Eagle eyed (or possibly just normal-eyed) viewers of the RuPaul feature film Stop! That! Train! have alleged that the film is absolutely packed with AI.

Filmmaker and VFX artist Gloria Cook posted a one star review of the film on their Letterbox, which has since done the rounds on social media. They saw a premiere screening of the film as part of New York’s NewFest Pride festival, a five-day festival featuring the best of LGBTQ+ film and community, in which RuPaul himself was a surprise guest.

“If the film wasn’t bad enough on its own, it’s one of the most conspicuous uses of AI I’ve seen in a film, with a lot of VFX looking like gen AI and doubt about how much of the obvious stock footage might also be. (Confirmed in the end credits that Acme AI was the top billed VFX company on the film)” they say.

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Stop! That! Train!’s top VFX credit is Acme AI & FX, which is a production company led by Ryan Kavanaugh, which is positioned as an “AI-assisted” filmmaking infrastructure company rather than a traditional studio or replacement for creative labour.

According to reporting in The Village Voice, the company’s stated stance is that artificial intelligence is used to reduce production inefficiencies – particularly costs associated with locations, sets and logistics – while keeping actors, writers, directors and crew fully involved in the filmmaking process. Its model uses proprietary “grey stage” performance capture systems and AI-generated environments to construct photorealistic settings digitally around live performances, with the company claiming this can significantly shorten shoot schedules and reduce below-the-line costs while preserving human-led creative roles.

In the article, they confirm that they used the AI-generated grey-stage model on a film called Killing Satoshi, and that they also worked on Stop! That! Train!

“Acme is also serving as VFX and AI partner on Stop That Train, a new film from director Adam Shankman.”

However it is unconfirmed if they used AI in Stop! That! Train! – Star Observer has reached out for comment.