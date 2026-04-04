Drag Race Philippines Halts Filming After Sudden Death Of A Contestant

World of Wonder and Drag Race Philippines announced that filming of season four has been halted due to the death of a cast member.

The production company took to social media to pay tribute to the contestant who passed away suddenly on April 2 at age 27.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misua (@themisua)

Drag Race Philippines pauses filming season four

The production team behind Drag Race Philippines said contestant Misua brought “light, artistry, and joy” to those around her.

“We are heartbroken to share that Misua, a talented Queen set to appear on season four of Drag Race Philippines passed away in her sleep the morning of April 2. She brought light, artistry, and joy to those around her, and she will be deeply missed” they wrote.

“We have paused production to care for and support our cast and crew during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and all who loved her.”

“We are in contact with her family who have asked for privacy during this hard time.”

Taking to Facebook her family also paid tribute to her tragic passing writing; “Jayson was our dearly loved son, brother, friend, mentor, and most of all, Jayson is a star. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and close friends.”

Misua was one of fourteen rumoured contestants to be competing on the upcoming fourth season, casting opened for the season opened in January this year, before closing in February.

The death of Misua is the first official confirmation of her participation in the show.

Misua was a much loved figure in the Philippines drag community, showcasing an amazing array of stunning looks online and on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misua (@themisua)

Her passing marks another sombre moment for the Drag Race Philippines franchise following the passing of US alumni and local judge Jiggly Caliente.

Caliente served as a main stage judge for the first three seasons of the local competition before she became ill.

Unfortunately her illness prevented her from taking part in the popular Slaysian Royale spinoff. Just days after announcing she had been hospitalised her family announced the tragic news that she had passed away.

After mourning her passing production sill proceeded for Slaysian Royale in 2025.

In October of 2025 it was officially announced that Drag Race Philippines would be returning for a fourth instalment.

However despite there being a stellar cast of guest judges in Slaysian Royale, there has been no official confirmation of who will replace Jiggly Caliente as a main stage judge on season four.