Drag Race Philippines Halts Filming After Sudden Death Of A Contestant
World of Wonder and Drag Race Philippines announced that filming of season four has been halted due to the death of a cast member.
The production company took to social media to pay tribute to the contestant who passed away suddenly on April 2 at age 27.
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Drag Race Philippines pauses filming season four
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Her passing marks another sombre moment for the Drag Race Philippines franchise following the passing of US alumni and local judge Jiggly Caliente.
Caliente served as a main stage judge for the first three seasons of the local competition before she became ill.
Unfortunately her illness prevented her from taking part in the popular Slaysian Royale spinoff. Just days after announcing she had been hospitalised her family announced the tragic news that she had passed away.
After mourning her passing production sill proceeded for Slaysian Royale in 2025.
In October of 2025 it was officially announced that Drag Race Philippines would be returning for a fourth instalment.
However despite there being a stellar cast of guest judges in Slaysian Royale, there has been no official confirmation of who will replace Jiggly Caliente as a main stage judge on season four.
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