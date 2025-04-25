Drag Race Star Jiggly Caliente Reveals Shocking Health Update

The family of Drag Race darling Jiggly Caliente have shared heart breaking health news for the star.

Posting on Jiggly’s Instagram they revealed that she has lost a limb due to infection.

They also revealed she will be stepping back from her Drag commitments.

Jiggly Caliente won’t be returning to Drag Race judging for now

Jiggly Caliente became a much loved part of the Drag Race universe when she sashayed onto season four of the hit show.

After publicly coming out as trans she returned to the show for a second stint on All Stars 6.

Despite not winning the show when Drag Race Philippines was announced it was revealed she would be judging the international spin off.

Since then Jiggly Caliente has judged three seasons of Drag Race Philippines and was expected to be on the panel for the upcoming Slaysian Royale All Stars season.

However a recent health update has revealed she will be unable to return anytime soon.

Taking to her Instagram her family posted that they are “heartbroken to share that over the last month Bianca [Jiggly] has experienced a serious health setback. Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg.”

They went on to reveal that the tragic news will see Jiggly step back from her Drag Race and performance commitments.

“Because of these circumstances, Bianca will not be appearing in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines, nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future. Her recovery will be extensive” they wrote.

“At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for Bianca and her family as they navigate this difficult journey together. While Jiggly concentrates on healing, we invite her friends, fans, and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels.”

The news has seen an outpouring of love for the star with thousands of messages of love flooding the post including former competitors, Drag Race alumni and even Michelle Visage sending her love.