A Brooklyn drag fundraiser that parodied prominent MAGA figures has managed to raise over $25,000 for the America Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The event, titled “Turning Point US Gay,” featured drag artists impersonating figures including Melania Trump and Turning Point USA chief executive Erika Kirk. Staged as a satire of the conservative organisation Turning Point USA, the show was organised in aid of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a nonprofit focused on defending constitutional rights.

Donald Trump has frequently spoken out against the ACLU, viewing it as a primary legal obstacle to his administration’s policies. He labeled the organisation and other civil rights groups as a “group of beauties” and a collection of “hard left” activists who were “thorns in his side.”

Performers included Kiki Ball-Change, who appeared as Melania Trump, and Lauren Banall, who portrayed a character inspired by Erika Kirk. Banall has previously gone viral on TikTok for her impersonation of Erika Kirk, the widow of slain MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk. The lineup also featured impersonations of other political figures, including Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay (@kafkaesque_k)



Organiser of the show, Kiki Ball-Change told LGBTQ Nation, the event represented the latest instance of queer people pushing back against right-wing movements all over the world.

“Drag has always been political. We’re making it clear what’s at stake, [but] at the same time, the show wasn’t a downer. Ultimately, it’s about reminding people that the things we’re joking about have real-world consequences, and that queer people, especially, don’t have the luxury of separating politics from our everyday lives.”

Reports indicate the event drew more than 1,000 attendees, with additional viewers watching via livestream. Organisers expanded the show in response to increased demand.

Performances included queens mocking Melania Trump’s giant hats, lip-syncing to MAGA speeches, and a whole routine to the viral “We Are Charlie Kirk” song. A queen also mocked Bryon Noem by putting balloons under his top, in reference to his cross-dressing scandal. Gogo boys in US flag outfits danced for the audience.