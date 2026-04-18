Caitlyn Jenner Reaches Out To Trump After Passport Policy Stops Her Travelling Overseas

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she can no longer travel internationally due to Donald Trump’s trans passport policy.

Jenner says the new policy has created a “safety factor” for herself and the transgender community.

However she continues to publicly support the US President, admitting she has reached out to him for assistance.

Caitlyn Jenner: “I can’t travel internationally anymore”

Caitlyn Jenner told conservative commentator Tomi Lahren this week that that her passport now lists her sex as male, preventing her from using it overseas.

“What do I do? This is a safety factor. I can’t travel internationally anymore. I can’t use my passport,” Jenner said.

The policy stems from a 2025 ruling backed by Donald Trump’s administration, requiring US passports to reflect sex assigned at birth and limiting markers to male or female, a move widely criticised by LGBTQIA+ advocates as a rollback of trans rights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner)

Jenner described the “M” marker on her passport as a “big problem”, but stopped short of criticising Trump directly, stating: “I don’t blame President Trump. I love him”.

Despite appealing to the President for help, Jenner said she has received no response.

“I wrote him a letter… explaining all of this to him, how it’s affecting me and a lot of other people.”

“I haven’t heard from him,” she admitted.

“He’s kind of busy right now. My gender marker is not big on the issue. OK. So I get that, and I’m not blaming him whatsoever. I love the guy, and I love what he’s doing.”

She also warned the policy could create complications beyond travel, suggesting it may even impact her ability to vote, adding the administration had not “really thought out, what this (policy) means.”

The comments have reignited criticism of Jenner’s long standing support for Trump, particularly following his 2025 inauguration, where he declared it would become US policy “that there are only two genders, male and female.”

At the time, Jenner publicly celebrated the moment, writing she was “just as happy, actually more happy, than the first time, to be celebrating the inauguration of President Trump.”

That stance drew sharp backlash online, now her latest comments have prompted a similar reaction, with many social media users repeating the phrase: “I didn’t think the leopards would eat my face,” a viral phrase attributed to people’s who views backfire on them, similar to “you reap what you sow.”

Jenner’s situation mirrors growing reports across the US for where transgender figures including Hunter Schafer, Adore Delano and AJA have all reported being issued passports with incorrect gender markers under the same policy.

Her statements about safety echoed those made by AJA last year who wrote that being forced to travel with incorrect identification can mean “choos[ing] between my safety and my career,” a reality now echoed by one of the world’s most prominent transgender conservatives.