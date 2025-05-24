Trans Drag Race Star AJA Furious After Being Issued Male Passport

Transgender Drag Race star AJA has shared the devastating news that US authorities have reissued her passport with the wrong gender.

The All Stars 10 semi finalist shared the update on social media with her fans.

However she revealed she is planning on fighting back.

AJA responds to passport change “I’m not going down”

Just days after it was revealed that AJA was progressing to the semi-finals of Drag Race All Stars 10 she shared news about her passport that could effect her career, and her safety.

“Today, the U.S. government handed me a passport that says “M” — even though my previous one said “F” and every document I’ve submitted says female” she wrote on social media.

“I didn’t ask for a change. I was just replacing a lost passport.” AJA isn’t the first trans star to encounter this issue, something that many trans people are facing since Donald Trump was re-elected this year.

AJA revealed that the reasoning provided to her was that “they told me they updated the gender marker to “match their records” — records that I submitted, that are all legally female.”

“When I said that having a document with incorrect information puts me in danger traveling internationally, I was denied escalation, refused further documentation, and sent out the door with paperwork and a pat on the head” she continued.

Posting a defiant image alongside the text she highlighted what many trans people are facing in this situation, the prospect of their safety being jeopardised when travelling overseas.

“Now I’m being forced to choose between my safety and my career — between flying with a passport that outs me at every checkpoint, or canceling tens of thousands of dollars in international work I’m booked for” she wrote.

“This is what transphobia in policy looks like. Quiet. Calculated. And deadly.”

But AJA made it clear she would not be backing down from the situation, vowing to take on the government.

“This isn’t a clerical error. This is a federal fumble with my life in the crosshairs.”

“And if they thought I’d carry this passport in silence?” “They forgot who the fuck I am.”

“I’m not going down. I’m going public. I’m going legal.” “And I’m dragging the system with me!”

For now AJA‘s plans continue, as the All Stars 10 competition continues to heat up, she has dropped her most recent tour information.

She will travel the US across May and June with 26 gigs announced across May and June.