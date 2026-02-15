Queensland To Create World’s Largest Trans Flag To Support Trans Youth

Trans Justice Meanjin are launching their latest project to support transgender youth in Queensland.

To help raise funds for Project 491 the group are fundraising to create the worlds largest transgender flag.

Their efforts aim to support those directly affected by the Queensland governments restriction on gender affirming care (GAC) for trans and gender diverse (TGD) children.

Creating the worlds largest transgender flag

When the Queensland Government their restriction on gender affirming care for trans and gender diverse children many families were instantly affected.

Since then there have been continued efforts to fight the restrictions, including support from community groups, venues and legal action.

After the government announced the ban would continue until 2031 there have been continued efforts to support those affected by the ban.

One of those is Project 491, launched by AusPATH, The Australian Professional Association for Trans Health, to assist trans youth during this time.

Since launching the project have been able to support over 20 families as they navigate through this trying time in the health system.

“Project 491 is the first initiative of its kind in Australia” they explain on their website.

“It has required careful, deliberate steps to build a model of sustained support, because when we commit to a family, we do so knowing that the journey often extends across the critical years of a young trans person’s transition.”

“Australia remains one of the few countries where anti-trans rhetoric has not led to widespread restrictions on care — but Queensland is the exception. Doctors are being targeted, gender services are under relentless scrutiny, and organisations like AusPATH are facing coordinated attacks.”

“In that environment, the existence of Project 491 sends a powerful message: trans young people deserve care, their lives matter, and our community will step up when governments and systems fail them.”

Now Trans Justice Meanjin are rallying the community to help support Project 491 with one huge project.

The group want to create the worlds largest transgender flag, measuring 40 metres by 20 metres it will require a lot of fabric and a lot time.

In order to help the group they are holding a fundraiser on February 26 at The Cave Inn, the evening will feature live entertainment including four bands and three DJ’s. Tickets are available to purchase online, or you can simply make a donation instead. Excess funds raised will go towards assisting Project 491 and their work assisting trans youth and their families.

Once complete the final flag will be unveiled on Transgender day of Visibility on March 31.

For more details head to transjusticemeanjin.raiselysite.com