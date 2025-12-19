Queensland Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Trans Youth Extended Until 2031

The Queensland government has announced it will continue its ban on gender-affirming care for new trans patients under 18 in the public system, following an independent review into evidence around puberty blockers and hormone treatments.

Health Minister Tim Nicholls said the ban will remain in place until the results of the PATHWAYS trial in the UK are known in 2031, where an indefinite ban has been in place since December 2024.

“We believe that it’s in the safety and interests of children that these drugs not be made available though the public system until such time as there is better evidence available,” Nicholls said.

“Existing patients will continue to receive treatment from Children’s Health Queensland, and all children with gender dysphoria will continue to have access to non-medical interventions, including mental health and wellbeing support.”

In Nicholls press conference, he stated the evidence base was “extremely limited” for the use of puberty blockers and hormones in young people with gender dysphoria.

However, the 530-page review, headed by Victoria’s former chief psychiatrist Professor Ruth Vine, states there was “some (though limited) evidence of benefit” in the short to medium term, but “little evidence” of longer term psychosocial benefit. However, there is “also not good evidence for harm in the short or medium term and little evidence of harm in the long term.”

The Minister also noted that countries such as France, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Sweden have all also tightened regulations around prescribing hormone therapy to children and adolescents.

“Some people will disagree with the government’s decision,” Nicholls said in a press conference on Friday. “We understand that. This is a hotly contested area.”

Ban challenged on multiple fronts

Queensland’s ban on gender-affirming care for young trans people has been highly controversial, facing multiple legal challenges since its implementation in January 2025.

At the time, 491 children with gender dysphoria had been awaiting gender affirming care, some for months and years.

In October, the Queensland Supreme Court found that the ban was unlawful as it was made under improper political direction from the Health Minister and without the legally required consultation with affected health services. Seven hours after the ban was overturned, Nicholls had issued a new directive reinstating it.

415 signatories, including more than 140 medical professionals, signed an open letter in December calling for the government to reinstate healthcare for trans youth, saying the decision defies expert medical consensus, global guidelines, community expectations and the government’s own human rights obligations.

“Politicians have no place overriding parents and dictating private medical decisions made between patients, their families and qualified clinicians,” the letter reads.

“Every young person in Queensland is entitled to receive medical care without political interference.”

“Devastating news” for young people

Since the pause was initiated in January, Open Doors Youth Service say they have witnessed a 250% surge in referrals for individuals under 18 seeking their support.

“Tragically, we have been forced to close our counselling books, leaving over 50 vulnerable young people in limbo on our waitlist,” said CEO Rachel Hinds. “It breaks our hearts to acknowledge that we can no longer provide the essential care they desperately need, highlighting the critical gap between demand and our ability to deliver support in this crucial time.

In a statement on Friday, Equality Australia said the decision was “devastating news” for the young people and families affected by the ban.

“Trans young people deserve dignity, compassion and access to evidence-based healthcare — without political interference,” they said.

“To trans young people in Queensland — you are not alone. You deserve dignity, compassion and evidence-based healthcare, without politicians standing in the way.”

You are not alone. If you or someone you know needs support, you can contact: