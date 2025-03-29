Trans Drag Race Star Adore Delano Issued A Male Passport

Adore Delano, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race season six has spoken out about the latest issues facing the trans community.

The star who came out as trans in 2023 has revealed that she has been issued a male passport.

This follows similar issues faced by the trans community in the wake of changes by the Trump administration.

Adore Delano passport dramas

It’s been over ten years since the world fell in love with Adore Delano on RuPaul’s Drag Race season six.

Since then the singer has travelled the world and launched a very successful singing career.

In 2023 the performer revealed to her fans that she was transgender and later revealed that she would be undergoing facial feminisation surgery as part of her transition.

Since then fans have followed her journey including her recent relationship with trans singer Sasha Allen, a former contestant on The Voice.

Taking to TikTok this week Adore Delano updated fans again as she updated her ID documents, legally changing her name to Adore Delano.

However she discovered that not all her documents would be correct.

“It’s true you guys, they’re not changing my gender federally so my passport will remain male” she stated in the video.

She described the decision to retain her gender on her documents as “f*cking wild.”

“Just a head’s up girls, they told me that we’re like a month-and-a-half to two months too late… they’re really out here calling us men, girls!”

Delano is not the first transgender star to find herself in this situation.

Last month trans actress Hunter Schafer took to social media to reveal that upon renewing her passport her gender had been updated and now listed her as male.

The actress explained that she had applied for a new passport after hers was stolen in Barcelona last year.

Despite listing her gender as female which is consistent with her previous passport and legal documentation since her teenage years, her new passport was issued with the male marker.

The news for both Delano and Schafer comes amidst the Trump administration’s efforts to erase transgender visibility this has included removal of references to transgender people on the online Stonewall memorial, banning transgender athletes from sports and forcing trans people out of the military, amongst many other executive orders and actions effecting the community.