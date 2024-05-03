Caitlyn Jenner Posts Furious Spiel Over LGBT Pro-Palestine Protesters

Caitlyn Jenner has posted a series of angry posts on social media in response to the current protests happening across the US, where college students are protesting Israel’s actions against Palestinian people.

On X, formerly Twitter, the Olympian and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded to a viral video of young LGBTQI+ people protesting the ongoing war, while holding rainbow umbrellas and protest signs.

Jenner responded by saying protesters should ‘have fun being beheaded’:

“Deport these morons and send them to Iran or Gaza. Have fun being burnt alive, beheaded, or pushed off a building”.

Deport these morons and send them to Iran or Gaza. Have fun being burnt alive, beheaded, or pushed off a building. It is illegal, and punishable by death in the most egregious ways, to be LGBT in these hell hole regions, governed with terrorist regimes! https://t.co/DpeKSh99Qy — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2024

The KUWTK star followed up with tweets speaking on the illegality of homosexuality in certain areas of the Middle East, and adding:

“LGBT (or not, but esp LGBT rioters perplex me) Hamas Supporters?! I say let’s send them to the places they have so much love for. Go to Gaza. Go to Iran. Go to Iraq. You’ll be ruled by Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS-K, the IRGC, etc.Let me know how that goes…oh wait…👀”

Jenner’s anti-Palestine tweets met with backlash

Jenner’s tweets were quickly met with backlash.

One response said, “I’m 100% with the university students standing up against genocide. You are disgusting”. Another response reads, “THEY ARE NOT SUPPORTING HAMAS, THEY ARE SUPPORTING THE GAZAN PEOPLE AND OPPOSING THE ISRAELI GOVERNMENT”.

Another said, “You do not speak for LGBT+ and you do most definitely not speak for the innocent Palestinian people who are suffering from the war right now.”

One person replied with a snarky comment about Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi ad, saying “Can you do us a favor and ask your daughter to give the Israelis a can of Pepsi so they can stop committing genocide?”

Jenner confronts pro-Palestine protesters

Jenner’s tweets fall in line with the the Trump-supporting reality star’s past opinions on the ongoing war, and her opinions of the protests across American colleges that are happening currently.

In fact, according to TMZ, while attending the White House Correspondents Dinner in late April, Jenner confronted protesters.

The protesters were there to demand a ceasefire, asking the media to boycott the event in acknowledgement of the journalists that have been killed in the recent attacks.

TMZ says the star began filming the protesters on her phone, then ‘stopped to challenge them and then flipped them off and left”.