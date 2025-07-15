Beau Lamarre-Condon’s Second Legal Team Withdraw Representation

The second legal team for accused murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon has withdrawn representation the day before his latest court appearance.

The 30-year-old is charged with two counts of domestic violence-related murder, and one count of breaking and entering after allegedly using his service-issued handgun to murder Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February 2024.

Barrister Alex Terracini was appointed as Lamarre-Condon’s publicly funded legal representation after he ceased working with solicitor John Walford in November.

Terracini told the Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday that he and the rest of Lamarre-Condon’s legal team were seeking leave to withdraw from representing him after “an issue arose yesterday”.

The court was not detailed with specifics, but Magistrate Christopher Halburd deemed the matter was “appropriate”.

Leave was granted, with lawyer Ben Archbold appointed as Lamarre-Condon’s new representation.

Magistrate Halburd allowed the new legal team a six-week adjournment despite Crown objections.

“Negotiations have been ongoing for now many, many months; there’s been [two] case conferences,” said prosecutor Brendan Donnelly.

“The Crown is ready for this to proceed to trial. These murders allegedly occurred in February last year, further delay is undesirable in the circumstances.”

Lamarre-Condon did not make an appearance in court, but his mother, Colleen Lamarre, was in attendance.

Case continues after almost a year and a half

Police allege that the murders were premeditated, following months of “predatory behaviour” towards Baird. Lamarre-Condon is alleged to have shot Baird and his new partner, Davies, with his service weapon at TV presenter’s Paddington house, before attempting to dispose of their bodies.

The pair’s remains were found on 27 February at a rural property in Bungonia, near Goulburn.

The former senior constable didn’t turn himself into police for week. He was fired from the NSW Police Force in March.

In June, The Daily Telegraph alleged Lamarre-Condon was attempting to broker paid media interviews from behind bars, claiming he used an intermediary to offer exclusive interviews involving his mother, with the condition that he could participate via weekend video calls from prison.

“He is offering an interview with his mother, which can only occur on weekends, as that is when he can join them via an AVL (audio visual link) from jail,” an anonymous source told the Telegraph.

Lamarre-Condon is yet to enter a plea, with his case remaining in the Local Court almost 18 months after his arrest.

The case will return to court in late August.