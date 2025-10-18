One Top Vs 1000 Bottoms: Gay Porn Star Drake Von Wants To Set A New Record

Gay porn star Drake Von has set his sights high with plans to try and beat Bonnie Blue by taking on 1,000 bottoms in one day.

The popular porn star made the announcement on social media recently and it has everyone talking.

Drake Von plans to take on 1000 bottoms in one day

With the rise in Onlyfans performers these days it seems to take a lot to get noticed in the world of professional porn and gay porn star Drake Von is certainly trying.

The star who has performed for countless studios and appeared in many videos also makes much of his own content on social media these days.

Recently he announced to his audience of over 250,000 followers that he’d be making an attempt to be a record by famous porn star Bonnie Blue.

“It’s finally happening! Beating Bonnie blue, can I take them all?” he asked in the caption for the video.

The video featured the porn star surrounded by a group of twinks with the text “1000 bottoms vs 1 top” above it.

While it probably doesn’t sound like as much hard work as Bonnie Blue went through, it had many of his fans reacting both positively and skeptically.

Drake hasn’t made any formal announcement for when he plans to attempt the feat, but people are certainly asking and keen to see.

Drake Von is no stranger to attention with the porn star taking home two awards at the GayVN gay porn awards earlier this year.

Von first got noticed when he and his identical twin brother started their career in porn together several years ago.

The pair were originally known as The Baconator Twins and appeared in several videos together.

However in recent years the twins seem to have parted ways with both pursuing seperate careers.

Known as Silas Brooks, Drake’s twin has moved on, signing with Helix Studios.

Meanwhile Drake has signed and performed with many different studios including MEN.com and Kolby Knox among others as well as his popular OnlyFans content.