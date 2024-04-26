Brisbane’s Only Fans star ‘Girthmaster’ goes viral

Brisbane based Only Fans creator “Girthmaster” has found himself at the centre of international fame after a seemingly innocent interview sent him viral.

The well endowed performer has sent the internet into a spin after many have signed up to see just what all the fuss was about, and they were not disappointed.

He has since spoken publicly about his career, including whether or not he’ll film any content with men in the future.

Girthmaster becomes an internet sensation

It all started with an innocent interview earlier this week on the streets of Brisbane.

New job seeking app Getahead sent their roving reporter out to ask strangers just want it is they do for work and how much money they make.

However the reporter got more than she bargained for when she encountered the unassuming Onlyfans content creator.

Seemingly unaware of his alter ego she approached him asking about his occupation and income.

After he revealed he was an Only Fans star, he went on to detail that he earns a staggering $40,000 – $80,000 per month, making him amongst the top 1% of the websites content creators.

Once the interview dropped on Tiktok the internet went into meltdown as people rushed to discover just what was so special about this stranger on the street.

A singular tweet of the video racked up over 80 million views catching the curiosity of just about everyone.

They quickly discovered what all the fuss was about as they uncovered his Onlyfans personality, Girthmaster.

At 8 inches long, with a circumference of 7.5 inches it turned out this adult entertainer had his name for a reason.

Within 48 hours Girthmaster was a name on everyones lips as publications around the world lined up to find out what was so special about this Brisbane man.

“I only want to create things that I enjoy and that I kind of have a vision for”

One of his most popular interviews was with Rolling Stone.

The publication interviewed the star via Zoom this week to discuss his career and his sudden fame.

In a wide ranging interview the down to earth Aussie had some frank discussions about sex workers, misogyny and the problems with people like Andrew Tate.

He also provided details about his gay fan base and just how he felt about potentially filming gay content in the future.

Whilst he only films content with females or by himself he has amassed a legion of gay followers.

And of course many of the them have made requests for content featuring him with other men, but it’s not something he’s keen on doing, just yet.

“I only want to create things that I enjoy and that I kind of have a vision for” he told Rolling Stone.

“I kind of feel like [if I shot gay content], I’d be ripping [gay fans] off.”

“It would kind of be a cash grab in a sense. And I just wouldn’t feel ethical.”

Regardless of is scene partners people are still signing up to his site in droves, this week has seen him reach over 500k followers on X (Twitter) and the numbers show no sign of slowing.

Curious to know just what all the fuss is about?

You can see more of Girthmaster on Reddit.