Aussies Celebs Rally Around Kath Ebbs As JoJo Siwa Does First Post-Breakup Interview

JoJo Siwa has spoken publicly about her recent breakup on the weekend, as well as her intense connection with fellow Big Brother housemate Chris Hughes, who she is now rumoured to be dating.

Appearing in a joint interview on ITV’s This Morning on Monday, Siwa and Hughes talked about their unexpected bond and the nitty-gritty of her very public breakup with Australian content creator Kath Ebbs.

“I’ll be honest, that was not a plan, that was not an intention, that was not supposed to happen like that,” Siwa said.

“Initially, I was told that the wrap party was something they didn’t want to attend and then about an hour into the wrap party they decided they wanted to. And so I was genuinely just going to have a conversation before and then it just led to another.

“They straight up asked me if I was happy, and I said no, and, you know, one thing led to another and that conversation did take place there.”

Siwa and Ebbs began dating late last year, frequently flying from Sydney to LA to spend time with each other. Siwa even made an appearance at Mardi Gras Fair Day in February to help Ebbs teach attendees line dancing.

Their relationship came to a dramatic end over the weekend, with Ebbs posting a 12 minute TikTok about the break up, which they alleged occurred at the Big Brother wrap party.

Siwa said that spending some time away from the world helped her to realise the number of things in her life that she wanted to change.

“I was now in my own thoughts, away from everyone that I know, away from outside opinions, away from everything,” she told This Morning.

“I knew as soon as I got out I wanted to fix things in my life and make the changes that I needed to make. You have this experience that’s so exhilarated. It’s 20 days but it feels like it’s four and a half years. And the first thing you want to do when you get out is just exactly what you need to do in your life to make it as good as you can.”

“Whatever life does, life will do”

Siwa copped some criticism after becoming particularly close with Hughes on the show, with some people alleging that her behaviour amounted to “emotional cheating”.

“It’s just a really strong bond between two people,” Hughes said.

“I think you can have a soulmate friendship.”

When asked if they were considering becoming more than friends, Siwa reiterated that their relationship was platonic but “life is life”.

“I don’t know any future of anything,” she said. “But I’m really grateful for our dynamic that we have, and our bond that we have. And whatever life does, life will do.”

Although Ebbs has been understandably spending some time away from the internet, they’re not without people standing up for them, including friend and fellow content creator Abbie Chatfield, who posted several TikToks about the incident.

“This is not Kath’s MO,” Chatfield said in one video. “This is JoJo’s MO- making it a big fucking deal, making it public, getting as many views as possible. That is JoJo’s deal, not Kath’s.”

“Going in and having this flirtation with Chris, JoJo would be aware that there will be headlines and therefore Kath would be hounded. Now, Kath is in the public eye to a certain extent, nowhere near JoJo. But in Australia, a lot of you would know Kath. It’s very different being in the public eye in Australia versus being hounded by the UK Press, the Australian press and millions of people online.”

It’s certainly been a whirlwind these past few days, and we’ll surely being hearing more about the relationship as the week progresses.