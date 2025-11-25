JoJo Siwa’s Mum Comes For Aussie Podcaster After Interview With Kath Ebbs

Australian podcaster and content creator, Mitch Churi, is getting some heat from fans of JoJo Siwa- including her biggest fan, her mum.

Churi hosted Kath Ebbs, JoJo’s ex-partner, on an episode of his show The Mitch Churi Chat Show last Thursday, where they spoke about queer dating, intimacy, and Ebb’s new collaboration with sexual wellness brand, Normal.

Naturally, their former big bow beau was brought up, with Ebbs saying they told Siwa about her now-boyfriend Chris Hughes before the two entered the Big Brother house, even suggesting their girlfriend form an alliance with him.

“I watched him on Love Island. I was showing her clips on TikTok. I was like, be friends with him. He’s your guy,” they said. “And I was like, you love a token straight white man. He is your straight white man, because he’s also a little bit fruity.

“And then as I was watching, I was like, that’s not what I meant.”

The rest, as they say, is history, with Siwa going to on get a little too close to Hughes, before breaking up with Ebbs on the night of the Big Brother wrap party, after flying them all the way out to the UK.

As far as we’re aware, Siwa and Hughes are still together, and were making regular public appearances together earlier in the year.

“I knew that she liked him ’cause she told me as she was breaking up with me the night before, but I never thought that they would end up together purely because I was like, this man has gone, ‘oh fuck, I’ve girlbossed way too close to the sun’,” Ebbs told Churi.

Another bombshell enters the villa

Although it’s been months since the breakup, fans of CoJo- the official ship name of Hughes and Siwa- weren’t happy to hear Ebbs’ side of the story, with Churi saying on Tuesday that he’d been receiving death threats from CoJo fans, even calling Ebbs to apologise for dragging them back through the drama again.

One of these fans included Siwa’s own mother, Jesslynn, who has a history of publicly commenting on her daughter’s highly public relationships”

“She commented the nose, like, the long nose emoji, like you’re a liar, on all of the TikToks which is so interesting, because your daughter did publicly cheat on television. Like the facts are there,” Churi said.

“My favourite comment that she made was on on the photo of Kath and I on the Mitch Churi Chat Show account. She said, ‘let’s play two truths and a lie. JoJo cheated. You two are clowns. This podcast is shit.’ And what I love about that is that, objectively, the lie there is that the podcast is shit because I’m a clown. I’ll give you clown Kath’s a clown. Your daughter cheated on TV. They’re like, there’s receipts. So the lie is that the podcast is shit. Thanks Jesslynn!”

The former Dance Mom had previously been messaging Churi, but has since blocked him. Thank goodness.

Speaking to Star Observer, Churi said that he found the whole situation “pretty laughable to be honest”.

“Arguing with JoJo Siwa’s mother was not on my 2025 bingo card – In fact, I only interviewed JoJo 11 months ago and we got along like a house on fire. If anything, I think her fans are doing her a disservice!

“The whole thing is rather absurd – I have had to turn comments off because the sheer amount of hatred and death threats coming our way were rather frightening. Great promotion for the chat show though!

“I sleep soundly at night knowing that JoJo Siwa cheated and that her mother has been enjoying my content.”