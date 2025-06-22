JoJo Siwa Cancels Pride Gig After Opening Up About Her Sexuality

JoJo Siwa has cancelled a pride event at the Back Lot Bash in Chicago next week after opening up about her sexuality in a new interview.

It follows a period of intense scrutiny for the singer since her controversial time on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.

Siwa has also cancelled her upcoming US tour.

JoJo Siwa opens up about sexuality pressures

Jojo Siwa made plenty of headlines this year after her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother which created plenty of controversy.

After her unsettling run in with Mickey Rourke, which saw him booted from the show, Siwa’s relationship with fellow housemate Chris Hughes intensified.

In a chat with Big Brother Siwa opened up about her sexuality revealing that she no longer identifies as a lesbian, instead preferring the term queer.

“I’m switching letters. I’ve dropped the L and I’ve gone to the Q, baby! That’s what I love about sexuality,” she said while in the house.

Shortly after leaving the house she broke up with her partner, Aussie Kath Ebbs, amid speculation of her increasing romance with Hughes.

In the following weeks JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes officially began dating, drawing much scrutiny for Siwa, with the likes of Miley Cyrus commenting she was going “back in the closet” for pride month.

Over the weekend Siwa opened up in an interview with the Daily Mail publication, YOU Mag, revealing the pressure she felt when coming out.

“When I came out at 17, I said, ‘I’m pansexual, because I don’t care [about gender]” she said,

“But then I kind of boxed myself in and I said, ‘I’m a lesbian.’ And I think I did that because of pressure” she revealed.

“In a weird way, I think [the pressure] came a little bit from inside the community at times. From people I know, from partners I’ve had.”

“You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, ‘Oh, I’m a lesbian,’ you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid” she continued.

The day after the personal interview was released it was revealed that her upcoming appearance Back Lot Bash in Chicago would not be proceeding.

Event organisers took to social media to make the announcement, citing scheduling conflicts as the reasoning with no other explanation provided and no comment from Siwa.

Earlier this month Siwa announced on her website that her US tour would also not be proceeding.

“I’ve got some news that breaks my heart to share… my US tour has to be postponed” she wrote.

“I promise I’ll be back before you know it to perform for all the beautiful people in the US! … Announcements will be coming soon, including some Europe shows!”