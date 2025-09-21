Kamala Harris Reveals Choosing Gay Man Pete Buttigieg As Her Running Mate Was Too Risky

Ahead of the upcoming release of her memoir, Kamala Harris has revealed she would have liked to have Pete Buttigieg as her running mate in the presidential election, however she deemed the move too risky.

Reports on excerpts from her memoir have indicated Harris felt the public would struggle to accept Buttigieg alongside her in what was already an uphill battle as she faced the shortest presidential election campaign in US modern history.

Kamala Harris would have chosen Pete Buttigieg

Kamala Harris had all the eyes of the world on her when she attempted to take the top job in the US, announcing her run for the presidency in 2024 after Joe Biden dropped out of the race, her win would have made her the first female president.

As she prepared to try and beat Donald Trump to the Whitehouse Harris had to chose her running mate for Vice President carefully as she considered who would best help her secure the votes needed.

In the end Harris selected LGBTQIA+ ally Tim Walz as her running mate, as a straight white man Walz also had a history of helping the LGBTQIA+ community during his time as a school teacher.

Openly gay politician and US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was also one of the names in contention for the race with Harris.

Ultimately however Harris lost the presidential race with Donald Trump securing his second term.

Now that the dust has settled following the election Kamala Harris is having her say as she prepares to publish her memoir 107 Days which she describes as “behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.”

In excerpts of the memoir seen by American press Harris reflects on her choice not to select Buttegieg, pointing to his sexuality as an issue that Americans might struggle to accept alongside her own identity.

“We were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man” she apparently writes in her memoir.

“Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk. And I think Pete also knew that — to our mutual sadness.”

However she allegedly praised Buttegieg in the book stating he “is a sincere public servant with the rare talent of being able to frame liberal arguments in a way that makes it possible for conservatives to hear them.”

Since reports of the comments have been published there has been no official comment from Pete Buttigieg and his team in response.