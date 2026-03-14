NYC Mayor Launches First LGBTQIA+ Affairs Office Led By Trans Civil Rights Lawyer

New York City is establishing its first dedicated Mayor’s Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, with a prominent transgender civil rights lawyer appointed to lead the new agency.

The initiative comes at a politically tense moment for transgender rights across the United States, with legal battles continuing over access to gender-affirming care, trans rights and broader LGBTQIA+ protections.

This includes the removal of the rainbow flag from the Stonewall memorial by the Trump administration only just last month.

Taylor Brown to lead Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was inaugurated earlier this year, confirmed that Taylor Brown will serve as the inaugural director of the office. According to City Hall, Brown will become the first transgender person to head a city agency in New York.

This follows Mamdani’s successful election as mayor in November which saw him become the city’s first Asian American and Muslim mayor, as well as the youngest since 1982. His election campaign even drew the ire of US president Donald Trump who threatened to withdraw federal funding if he was elected.

Now Mamdani is continuing to put his own stamp on the identity of the city he plans to sign the executive order for Brown’s appointment and formally establishingthe Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs at the Brooklyn Community Pride Center.

The new department will coordinate city policies affecting LGBTQIA+ residents, strengthen anti-discrimination efforts and maintain sanctuary protections for queer communities.

It will also absorb the city’s existing Unity Project, which has previously coordinated services and support for LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers across government agencies.

Brown, currently serving as an Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Rights Bureau within the New York State Attorney General’s Office, welcomed the appointment in a statement highlighting the city’s role in her own life.

“New York has given me everything — life-saving health care, education, a home, a career, my chosen family, and a life of purpose.”

She added that she is “so proud” to be appointed as the inaugural director of the office.

“I will work every day to ensure that the doors of New York City remain open to all and to continue New York City’s legacy as a beacon of opportunity and hope for those who have been ignored, discriminated against, and intentionally excluded,” she said.

Brown brings a long track record in LGBTQIA+ legal advocacy. Her previous work includes roles with the National LGBTQ+ Task Force, Lambda Legal, and the American Civil Liberties Union. City officials describe her as a “proud bi-racial black transgender woman” who has “survived violence related to her transgender status, poverty, housing instability, employment and healthcare discrimination, to become a trailblazing civil rights litigator and advocate.”

Mayor Mamdani said the new office reflects the city’s commitment to protecting queer communities.

“New York City is proud of its LGBTQIA+ community and will refuse to deny healthcare, safety or dignity to anyone on the basis of their identity. With Taylor Brown as Director of the new Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, the city’s queer community will not only be celebrated, but protected at every turn,” Mamdani added.

The announcement arrives amid uncertainty around transgender healthcare in the city and around the country. In 2025 the Trump administration came under fire after removing references to the trans and bisexual community from the online Stonewall Memorial. The president has openly mocked the trans community and has made countless attempts through this administration to restrict the rights and freedoms of the community in the US.

In February, NYU Langone Health paused gender affirming care for minors citing the “current regulatory environment”, prompting the state attorney general to question whether the decision breaches anti-discrimination laws. Reports also indicated Mount Sinai Health System was considering similar changes.

City officials say the new office aims to ensure LGBTQIA+ residents continue to receive support and protection during an increasingly contested national debate.