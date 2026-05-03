Tommy Dorfman Calls Out Transphobic Passenger Mid-Flight

Tommy Dorfman has publicly shamed a fellow airline passenger after discovering he was sending transphobic messages about her during a flight.

The actress shared screenshots of the exchange, sparking widespread backlash online.

Support has poured in from fans and fellow celebrities, with one unexpected voice in the texts drawing praise.

Passenger’s messages exposed mid-flight

Actress Tommy Dorfman has called out a fellow passenger after capturing messages he allegedly sent about her while seated nearby on a flight.

The 13 Reasons Why star posted covert images of the man’s phone to Instagram, revealing a stream of offensive commentary. In one message, he wrote, “A f***ing transsexual [sic] in the midst of going from a man to a woman… Just my luck I was hoping for a hot babe!!”, before referring to Dorfman as a “freak.”

Dorfman said she also observed the man sending “deeply misogynistic and revolting” remarks about flight attendants, describing the behaviour as brazen and unsettling.

In response, she shared her own reflection alongside the images, writing,

“Passing hasn’t been the point for me nor should it be for any trans person.

“We are all allowed to evolve in any way that feels true and that evolution can expand and contract.

“It’s always been about alignment and autonomy for my own comfort, not the comfort of others or the expectations of society.

“The audacity of this man so blatantly blasting off texts about me… only reaffirms the choices I’ve made for myself to feel safe and comfortable in my body and spirit.

“This does come at the cost of safety and comfort in the world, especially in America, and that’s not without consequence internally and externally.

“I am lucky to have the life I have, the ability to fly freely (for now), and even post shit like this.

“And why post, you may wonder? Because I can and this man is an alt right vampire.”

Among the messages captured, one contact identified as Samantha pushed back on the passenger’s comments, replying: “Just remember many people you love are lgbtq+ and this country sucks for them right now. Be kind!”

“Wait Samantha ily girl,” Dorfman responded publicly on her post.

The post prompted a wave of support, including from actor Amanda Seyfried, who described the man as “scared and dumb … ‘cept Sam,” while Drag Race star Detox added, “Samantha is a real one.”

Singer Ellie Goulding also commented: “What a sad deranged troubled person. I’m angry. Sending you love.”

Dorfman, who came out as transgender in 2021, has continued to speak openly about her identity as she continues to advocate for the trans community.