Dave Chappelle Says Republicans ‘Weaponised’ His Jokes As backlash Over Trans Comments Resurfaces

Dave Chappelle is once again at the centre of debate after claiming his previous controversial trans jokes have been “weaponised” by Republicans.

Chappelle made the remarks in a new interview, insisting he never intended harm despite years of criticism.

His comments have reignited long-standing concerns from LGBTQIA+ voices about the impact of his comedy.

Dave Chappelle controversy reignites debate over trans jokes

Dave Chappelle has pushed back on criticism of his comedy, claiming political figures have distorted his material, even as scrutiny of his history with trans jokes continues to intensify.

Speaking to NPR, Chappelle said, “I don’t feel like anything I do is malicious or even harmful,” while addressing years of backlash tied to his stand-up routines.

“I did resent that the Republican Party ran on transgender jokes,” he added. “I felt like they were doing a weaponised version of what I was doing. That’s not what I was doing.”

Chappelle pointed to a viral photo with US anti-trans politician Lauren Boebert as an example, explaining how it was used alongside commentary about “two genders”.

“And then she posted the picture… ‘Just two people that know that it’s just two genders.’ Just instantly, like, weaponised or politicised.”

Boebert has since hit back, telling TMZ: “You’re a comedian, be a little tougher,” before adding, “I don’t think I used his joke, though. I mean, transgenderism is a joke. There was no jab, I was just stating facts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rep. Lauren Boebert (@repboebert)

Long history of controversy

The latest exchange is part of a broader pattern that has followed Chappelle for nearly a decade.

Since returning to stand-up with a series of lucrative Netflix specials, reportedly worth $20 million each, he has repeatedly used transgender people as a central theme in his material.

His 2021 special The Closer became a flashpoint, widely criticised for jokes many described as transphobic. That backlash included internal protests at Netflix and public condemnation from LGBTQIA+ advocates.

Earlier routines also drew criticism. In 2016, Chappelle made remarks about trans people in bathrooms, while his 2019 special Sticks & Stones referred to transgender people as “confusing”.

He has also publicly aligned himself with controversial views on gender, once declaring “I’m Team TERF” in reference to debates around trans inclusion, and defending author J. K. Rowling.

Despite ongoing backlash, Chappelle has consistently framed his work as artistic expression.

In a 2022 address, he argued critics were undermining “artistic nuance”, describing detractors as “instruments of oppression”.

Community response remains firm

LGBTQIA+ advocates say the issue is not simply intent, but impact, particularly given Chappelle’s global reach.

Trans civil rights advocate Vandy Beth Glenn warned, “The law of unintended consequences has brought down better men than Chappelle.”

Meanwhile, trans commentator Melody Maia Monet highlighted how comedy can shape broader discourse, writing: “He isn’t ‘just a comedian’… They are tastemakers.”

Chappelle, however, remains unapologetic about continuing to engage with the topic.

“I’m not even mad [people] take issue with my work. Good, fine. Who cares?” he said, as reported by Variety.

“What I take issue with is the idea that because they don’t like it, I’m not allowed to say it.”