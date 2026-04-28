LGBTQ+ Groups Warn Gender-Affirming Care at Serious Risk in Tassie Hospital Sale

LGBTQIA+ advocates in Tasmania are sounding the alarm over the proposed sale of Hobart Private Hospital, warning it could effectively shut down access to gender-affirming healthcare in the state.

Equality Tasmania, Women’s Health Tasmania and Working It Out have formally written to the Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Commissioner, Sally Sievers AO, calling for an inquiry into the potential discriminatory impacts of Catholic healthcare provider Calvary Health Care purchasing the hospital.

Hobart Private is currently the only hospital in Tasmania offering gender-affirming surgeries. Calvary, which operates under Catholic ethical directives, does not provide these procedures.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson and clinical psychologist Yalei Wilson said the situation raises serious legal and human rights questions.

“We believe Calvary’s refusal to allow gender affirming surgeries is already unlawful under Tasmania’s Anti-Discrimination Act,” Wilson said.

“The problem will be exacerbated if and when Calvary takes over the only hospital actually providing this service.”

‘A vital form of health care’ at risk in Tasmania

In their letter to the Commissioner, the organisations argue that removing access to gender-affirming healthcare would have immediate and harmful consequences for trans and gender diverse Tasmanians.

“Currently, Calvary hospitals do not allow gender affirming surgeries for trans and gender diverse people. This is clearly a violation of the Anti-Discrimination Act,” the letter states.

“It denies a vital form of health care on the basis of gender identity.”

The letter goes further, pointing out what it describes as a contradiction in Calvary’s approach to care.

“It seems Calvary is fine with gender affirmation, so long as those being affirmed are not transgender,” it reads, noting that comparable procedures are permitted for cisgender patients.

If the sale proceeds, advocates warn trans people may be forced to travel interstate for care — an option that comes with significant financial, emotional and health burdens.

“If such surgery is no longer available, trans and gender diverse people will have to seek treatment interstate, at great expense to themselves and to the state,” the letter states.

While gender-affirming care is a key focus, the groups say the impact of the sale could ripple across other essential services.

Wilson said access to fertility treatments, contraceptive surgeries and surgical terminations over 14 weeks could also be reduced under Calvary’s model of care.

“Contraceptive and termination services can be gender-specific, meaning a reduction in those services could constitute discriminate against women or against men,” Wilson said.

Call for inquiry into hospital sale’s roll-on effects

The organisations are urging the Commissioner to use their powers under the Anti-Discrimination Act to investigate the potential impacts of the sale and make recommendations to government.

“We urge the Anti-Discrimination Commissioner to conduct an inquiry that looks at local medical services for trans and gender diverse Tasmanians through the lens of the Anti-Discrimination Act, and makes recommendations that reduce discrimination,” Wilson said.

Calvary Healthcare and Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Sievers were contacted for comment, but did not respond by time of publication.