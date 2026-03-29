Inner West Sydney Launches Trans Solidarity Footpath

A new show of support for transgender Australians has been unveiled in Sydney’s Inner West, with the launch of the Inner West Trans Solidarity Footpath at Camdenville Oval in Sydney, long regarded as a hub for inclusive community sport.

The project, backed by Trans Pride Australia and passed unanimously by Inner West Council in February 2025, aims to create a visible symbol of support for transgender people and inclusive sport across the region.

Local community representatives gathered on Saturday to launch the project, days ahead of the upcoming Transgender Day Of Visibility this Tuesday.

Trans Solidarity Footpath launches

The launch brought together a range of LGBTQIA+ sporting and community groups, including the Flying Bats, widely recognised as Australia’s oldest inclusive football team, alongside the Sydney Rangers, the Newtown Breakaways and the iconic Dykes on Bikes.

The initiative was spearheaded by Greens Councillor Liz Atkins, who highlighted the growing importance of visible support for transgender athletes.

Councillor Atkins said “Just this week the International Olympic Committee announced that women’s events will be open to biological women only and that there will be sex testing of all women athletes. Visible support for transgender people, and transgender sports people, has never been so important. I’m very proud to have brought this project t o Council and very proud of Council’s support for it.”

The Inner West has long been considered one of Australia’s most LGBTQIA+ inclusive regions, home to grassroots sporting clubs, community organisations and advocacy groups that have shaped inclusive sport nationally.

Camdenville Oval itself has hosted numerous inclusive competitions and community events, reinforcing its reputation as a welcoming space for diverse players and supporters.

Warner Ward of Trans Pride Australia said the new installation builds on that legacy while sending a broader national message.

In a statement he said “The Inner West is already one of the most diverse and inclusive communities in Australia and Trans Pride Australia knew that Inner West Council would be proud to reflect those values in a visible, lasting way. This installation sends a clear message to trans people across Australia: you are supported by a strong network of allies and resources.”

The launch comes amid ongoing national and international debate about transgender participation in sport, with advocates emphasising the importance of community level inclusion and visible allyship.

Supporters say the Inner West Trans Solidarity Footpath represents more than a physical installation, it is a statement of belonging, inclusion and solidarity for transgender Australians, particularly those participating in community sport.