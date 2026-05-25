Bigger Than Jesus: ARQ Sydney Is Reborn & Opening June Long Weekend

Sydney’s iconic LGBTQIA+ nightclub ARQ Sydney is set to reopen from the June Long Weekend, after the venue’s most recent incarnation, Aura, fell into administration.

In a statement posted to Instagram over the weekend, the beloved gay club confirmed it would return “under new management”.

“We’re pleased to confirm the venue will reopen from the June Long Weekend under new management,” the post read.

“We’re currently working behind the scenes on the next chapter of the venue and will be sharing more details very soon.”

The announcement follows a tumultuous week for the venue, after notices published to the ASIC website on May 6 confirmed Movement Entertainment Pty Ltd — trading as Aura nightclub Sydney — had entered administration.

Staff were reportedly sent termination letters after Movement Entertainment ceased operations.

Aura had only launched last year after ARQ closed its doors and underwent a controversial rebrand.

Gay Sydney Daily reported that the building’s owner, Shadd Danesi, had been handed back the keys to the venue and was “looking to breathe new life into the nightclub”.

GSD also reports that unnamed sources said that three separate groups had reportedly bid to take over the lease, though it remains unclear which group was ultimately successful.

The rebirth of beloved gay club ARQ Sydney

For more than two decades, ARQ occupied a central place in Sydney LGBTQIA+ nightlife culture. Since opening in 1999, the Flinders Street club became synonymous with Mardi Gras afterparties, sweaty dancefloors, drag performances, late-night hookups, and generations of queer people finding friendship, freedom and community under its lights.

When the venue closed last year to make way for Aura, the announcement sparked strong reactions across the community. Some welcomed the promise of a refreshed and nightlife venue which promoted itself as “inclusive”, while others mourned the apparent loss of a longstanding queer institution, with – at the time – no confirmation that LGBTQIA+ nights and companies would be prioritised by Aura.

Before the transition, ARQ held multiple farewell parties packed with longtime patrons, DJs and performers paying tribute to the venue’s legacy on Oxford Street.

The venue’s reopening also means major events already scheduled for the June Long Weekend — including Thick ‘N’ Juicy and House of Mince parties — are expected to proceed as planned.

At this stage, no further details have been released.