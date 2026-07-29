Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras On Hunt For New Director

Community News Mardi Gras News
Jacques Nieuwoudt
July 29, 2026
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras On Hunt For New Director
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) is inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) for a new Board Director to join their ranks.

The voluntary position, whose tenure will extend to the 2027 Annual General Meeting, will play an important role in both the leadership of the non-profit, as well as upholding the values and needs of Sydney’s LGBTQ+ community.

“This is an opportunity to contribute to the governance, strategic direction and long-term sustainability of one of Australia’s most significant LGBTQIA+SB community and cultural organisations,” wrote the Board. 

“Directors play an important role in ensuring the organisation remains accountable to its members, connected to its communities and positioned for a strong and sustainable future.”

New Director Will Help Realise A “Need For Change” Within Mardi Gras

This new position comes after Board Directors Damien Nguyen and Luna Choo were voted off the Board by an over 70% majority in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) earlier this month.

Nguyen and Choo were members of Pride in Protest (PiP), a group with a strong focus on transgender activism and the de-commercialisation of Mardi Gras. After a period of infighting between this faction and Protect Mardi Gras, the two directors were ousted.

Following the tense and at times hostile three-hour EGM, the board released the following statement:

“SGLMG recognises that the calling of this EGM, the process and public debate that preceded it, and the outcome of today’s vote, together point to a need for change within the organisation, regardless of the result of any individual resolution.”

The new directorship will likely be filled with such a change in mind.

While all SGLMG members are invited to apply, the Board has said they are especially interested in applicants with experience in gender and sexuality diverse community organisations; major events, festivals or arts and cultural organisations; and registered charities, including organisations with deductible gift recipient status. 

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