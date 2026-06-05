Backlash After Comedian Posts Racist ‘Aboriginal Aunty’ Skit To Make Fun Of Trans Women

Australian comedian Lisa Jane Spencer has doubled down on a controversial video using racist Aboriginal stereotypes in order to make fun of transgender identity, reuploading the skit days after it was removed by Instagram.

Spencer received major backlash over the initial video, which made fun of transgender identity by showing a white woman “identifying” as a blackfella, and featuring various racist stereotypes about Aboriginal people.

After the initial video received major backlash and was taken down following reports by SBS, Spencer posted to her Instagram stories saying the skit was “directly influenced” by an SBS Insight segment with transgender woman and activist Roxy Tickle, whom she repeatedly misgendered while defending the skit,

Spencer also claimed SBS had been pressured into reporting the content.

“They also just bullied [SBS Insight] into sending a report to take it down under ‘copyright infringement’ using their logo (which was apart of the parody).

“But it should be protected under parody. It was directly influenced by their segment with ‘Roxy Tickle’, where he was talking about his experience as a ‘woman’.

“Under Australian copyright law (Section 103AA of the Copyright Act 1968), this constitutes ‘fair dealing for the purpose of parody or satire.’”

The reference relates to a recent Insight episode featuring Tickle, a transgender woman who recently successfully sued women-only social media platform Giggle for Girls for gender discrimination.

Spencer has since reposted the video, this time replacing the SBS logo with an altered version reading “Special Woke Service” — an apparent attempt to further mock the broadcaster and critics of the original skit.

The controversy began when Spencer uploaded a video portraying a character called “Aunty Lisa”, claiming she had recently started identifying as a “blackfella”.

It featured Spencer wearing white face paint, dancing barefoot, chanting, banging clapsticks and, in its final moments, pretending to sniff petrol from a jerry can.

The original version also displayed the SBS Insight logo despite having no affiliation with the broadcaster.

“SBS is aware of these posts and the unauthorised use of SBS logos. The posts and individuals are in no way associated with our content and have been reported,” an SBS spokesperson told media earlier this week.

“SBS unequivocally condemns all forms of racism and recognises the damaging impact it has on individuals, communities and social cohesion. Such views have no place in Australian society.”

Peninsula Hot Springs, where Spencer had been employed, has also since reportedly ended her employment following the backlash. They posted to social media saying they were “aware of concerns that have been raised regarding social media content circulating online from a former employee.”

“We want to acknowledge and sincerely recognise the concern and disappointment that has been expressed, particularly by members of First Nations communities, community partners and those who have reached out to us directly.”

In a statement to news.com.au, Spencer doubled down.

“I stand by the jokes. This is comedy. I make fun of everyone equally. Plenty of people loved the video. I find the Welcome To Country offensive,” she said.

First Nations leaders condemn skit

The original video drew condemnation from First Nations leaders, media personalities and public figures across Australia.

Noongar-Yamatji woman and television personality Brooke Blurton criticised the skit in a video on her own social accounts.

“Let’s be clear — it’s not humour. It’s a racist stereotype that First Nations people, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, have been facing for generations,” said Blurton.

“Words matter, and content matters. And when someone with a platform chooses to reiterate and spread racial stereotypes — harmful racial stereotypes, mind you — it actually contributes to the discrimination that First Nations and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are already facing every day.”

Public backlash intensifies after repost

Rather than quietening the controversy, the reposted version appears to have triggered a fresh wave of criticism.

Among the many people responding was drag performer Tash York, who commented: “DID WE NOT LEARN ANYTHING? Sweet Jesus diva give it up.”

Victoria Devine also weighed in, writing: “The fact you re uploaded this is horrific.”

Another commenter wrote: “A decision was made here. For a moment you deleted it, then you decided it was a good decision for you to repost. With all disrespect, are you okay in the head?”

One user mocked the fallout Spencer has experienced since the controversy began, commenting: “Only gaining a few thousand followers after all of this controversy — that’s funny. Oh and losing your job — oops!”