US Congresswoman Nancy Mace Introduces ‘Trans Mice’ Act

A controversial new United States bill, known as the Trans Mice Act, targeting so called “transgender animal experiments” is drawing widespread criticism and many raised eyebrows online.

Introduced by Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace, the proposed legislation has been given the deliberately provocative title the Transgender Research on Animals Now Stops and Money for Ideological Cruelty Eliminated Act, shortened to the acronym “TRANS MICE Act”.

The bill would prohibit federal funding for research that seeks to alter an animal’s biological sex through hormones, surgeries or other medical interventions, except in species that naturally change sex or possess both male and female reproductive organs.

A bill to ban ‘transgender research’ on animals

The proposal is the latest in a growing series of anti transgender measures championed by conservatives aligned with US President Donald Trump, who have increasingly made transgender issues a central part of their political campaigns.

Mace has previously held hearings attacking what she described as taxpayer funded “transgender experiments”, despite researchers noting that many of the studies being targeted involve legitimate scientific investigations into the effects of hormones, disease processes and human health outcomes.

“Americans are rightfully tired of seeing their tax dollars spent on wasteful experiments disguised as research while advancing a political agenda,” said Congresswoman Nancy Mace.

“This legislation brings accountability, ends taxpayer-funded cruelty, and ensures science serves the public, not ideology. It protects both animals and the integrity of public trust. We commend the work White Coat Waste Project has done to shine a light on this issue and help drive meaningful reform.”

The bill’s title has also become a source of mockery online after confusion emerged between “trans mice” and “transgenic mice”, a long established scientific term referring to genetically modified laboratory mice used extensively in medical research.

Nancy, have you really gone totally mental?

This study was about TRANSGENIC mice in a study for Cancer & Asthma research. 😆

You fucking people are absoluetly nuts. 😂 pic.twitter.com/USOgl1AiGt — Markle Ω (@MarkleResists) June 18, 2026

After Mace promoted the bill on social media, a community fact check was added stating: “”Trans mice” refers to transgenic mice not transgender mice. Transgenic mice are defined as mice that have incorporated foreign DNA into their genome, allowing for the study of gene function and disease mechanisms, particularly in cancer research.”

Mace later clarified her intentions, writing: “This post is not about transgenic mice. It is about federally funded transgender-related experiments on animals.

“The bill is called the Transgender Research on Animals Now Stops and Money for Ideological Cruelty Eliminated Act, also known as the TRANS MICE Act.

“The Community Note addresses ‘transgenic mice,’ which is a completely different topic.”

The legislation has also received support from the conservative advocacy organisation White Coat Waste Project.

“Thanks to the outstanding leadership of Rep. Nancy Mace and White Coat Waste’s viral investigations, the Trump Administration has slashed spending on wasteful experiments that subject lab animals to invasive surgeries and hormone therapies to crudely mimic gender transitions in kids and adults—only to later wound, shock and inject the animals with viruses, vaccines and overdoses of sex-party drugs,” said Justin Goodman.

“These Trump cuts have already saved thousands of lab animals and millions of tax dollars, but we’ve uncovered dozens of active grants that also have funneled federal dollars to disturbing transgender animal tests. Taxpayers shouldn’t ever be forced to foot the bill for wasteful and disturbing transgender animal tests—and Rep. Mace’s commonsense TRANS MICE Act will ensure they won’t be.”

The proposal arrives amid an ongoing wave of anti-trans legislation in the United States including attempts to restrict gender affirming healthcare to efforts limiting participation in sport, critics argue politicians are increasingly prioritising symbolic culture war battles over addressing genuine public policy concerns.