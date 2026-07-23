The Trump Administration Is Fighting To Put Warning Labels On LGBTQIA+ Film & TV

In the latest attack on the LGBTQIA+ community in the US Donald Trump’s administration is pushing to have warnings for LGBTQIA+ content in film and television.

The move would see film and television shows featuring LGBTQIA+ characters and stories flagged for their content.

However GLAAD is fighting back on the measures as the trump administration attempts to pursue them

Warning labels for LGBTQIA+ Content?

Proposed plans for the warning labels are currently being considered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) who recently issued a public notice for the plans.

The notice states that the warning labels would apply to content featuring LGBTQIA+ characters, stories, themes and any content that it says its explicitly targeting “gender identity” as well as “transgender and gender non-binary programming.”

The FCC also claims that they had been contact by concerned parents who took issue with “controversial gender identity issues” featuring within children’s programming and failing to advice parents.

The proposal put forward by the commission has received over 33,000 public comments in response, with GLAAD analysing those in support and opposition to the changes.

“This proposal will erode freedom of speech in The United States and limit the entertainment industry’s ability to operate freely and without government interference” they said in a statement.

Their review found that of the public respondents 80% of people were opposed to placing the warning labels on programs.

“Putting a warning label on content about LGBT people will lead people to think that being LGBT is shameful and wrong, because warning labels are used for content that could be dangerous or overly mature such as drug use and pornography. LGBT people are normal and have existed for a very long time, they do not desrve to be treated as shameful, they are human like the rest of us” wrote one of the respondents.

Of the remaining supporters that found that many were not original citing just 95.8% as unique and individually written.

The FCC has yet to make a decision on the proposal.