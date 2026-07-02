The Village People Singer Victor Willis Dies Suddenly Aged 74

Victor Willis, famously known for dressing as the police officer in The Village people has died following a short period of illness the day before his 75th birthday.

His friends and family made the announcement via social media requesting privacy.

The news has prompted tributes from around the world, including US President Donald Trump who the group had recently clashed with publicly.

Victor Willis dies following short battle with illness

Tributes are flowing for Victor Willis who fronted The Village People as their lead singer and co-wrote some of the bands biggest hits.

“We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People,” the band wrote in an announcement on their Facebook page.

“Victor passed on Monday June 30, 2026 of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested.”

The news has prompted plenty of response from around the world with US President Donald Trump praising Willis in a host on Truth Social.

“Village People singer Victor Willis is dead at 74. He was a great and happy guy who loved that I used his groups song, YMCA, at my Rallies. It became a ‘monster’ hit, again, 30 years after its original launch,” he wrote.

“Many singers and groups wanted to get on board at the Rallies after all of the Rally Attendance Records were set – The crowds were, and are, enormous – But Victor and the group was there for us right from the beginning” he continued.

“They loved the action, and we loved them and their great and uplifting song. We will think of Victor every time YMCA is played, like today, and all throughout this July Fourth Birthday week. My condolences to his wonderful family and group, Victor Willis will be sorely missed, God Bless Him!!!”

Village People singer Victor Willis is dead at 74. He was a great and happy guy who loved that I used his groups song, YMCA, at my Rallies. It became a “monster” hit, again, 30 years after its original launch. Many singers and groups wanted to get on board at the Rallies after… pic.twitter.com/1iGA4cEQbe — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 1, 2026



Victor and the group had previously objected to Trump using their songs during his election campaign, before later supporting the US president, even performing at his 2025 inauguration.

Willis himself garnered plenty of attention in 2024 when he publicly lashed out at those calling the YMCA a “gay anthem” and threatened legal action against those claiming to use it as such.

“There’s been a lot of talk, especially of late, that Y.M.C.A. is somehow a gay anthem” he wrote online at the time.

“As I’ve said numerous times in the past, that is a false assumption based on the fact that my writing partner was gay, and some (not all) of Village People were gay, and that the first Village People album was totally about gay life” he continued.

Willis defended his lack of knowledge on gay culture prior to writing the song and warned people to not make assumptions about the hit song.

“This assumption is also based on the fact that the YMCA was apparently being used as some sort of gay hangout” he said.

“And since one of the writers was gay and some of the Village People are gay, the song must be a message to gay people. To that I say once again, get your minds out of the gutter. It is not.”

Despite these comments, Willis toured with the rest of his group members to Australia in 2015 where they participated in celebrations for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Along with the rest of The Village People Willis climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge for the event, adorning rainbow flags on their wrists, where they then performed the YMCA atop the bridge as a celebration of the event and the queer community.