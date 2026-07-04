Donald Trump Jokes About Threesome With His Sons In His Latest Speech

Donald Trump has raised eyebrows once again during his latest speech, this time bringing his sons into the mix.

The president joked about having a “threesome” with them at the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora.

The joke was thrown in the mix as the president talked about wanting to award them with a medal of honour.

Donald Trump draws attention for threesome joke

Donald Trump seemed quite at ease during his speech this week with the US president making several jokes about himself and his family.

Whilst reflecting on father and son duos who had both received the prestigious medal of honour Trump noted there were only two father-son pairs in history to achieve this, Theodore Roosevelt and Theodore Roosevelt Jr as well as Arthur MacArthur and Douglas MacArthur.

Trump took a moment to acknowledge his two sons who were in attendance, joking that he would like to award both of them with the honour.

In what was clearly a very prepared joke from the president he declared “As I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I’m going to give one to myself, one to them, and we’ll have a threesome, OK?”

As the crowd laughed and even come cheered he continued “I’ll pick out one of the two, I’ll give them the congressional medal of honour for something…for their genius at hunting and I’ll get one for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia” he said before adding, “I’m only kidding.”

Whilst the joke was clearly a tongue in cheek grab for attention he was quick to remind people that the “fake news is up there” and stating that “when I joke, I learned earlier, don’t be sarcastic in politics.”

TRUMP JOKES ABOUT ‘Threesome’

WITH HIS SONS DURING MEDAL OF HONOUR EVENT.😕🧐 pic.twitter.com/j4ZLkJYjph — Rajat Jain (@RajatJain) July 2, 2026

His joke was met with mixed reactions online as the clip quickly went viral across social media platforms.

“After his weird interactions with his daughter, this is a lot less shocking, which is concerning” wrote one user on X.

“I mean this is coming from the same man that said he would date his daughter his obsession with sexualizing his kids is so weird” wrote another.