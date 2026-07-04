Donald Trump Jokes About Threesome With His Sons In His Latest Speech

International News
Michael James
July 4, 2026
Donald Trump Jokes About Threesome With His Sons In His Latest Speech
Image: Image: X (Twitter)

Donald Trump has raised eyebrows once again during his latest speech, this time bringing his sons into the mix.

The president joked about having a “threesome” with them at the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora.

The joke was thrown in the mix as the president talked about wanting to award them with a medal of honour.

Donald Trump draws attention for threesome joke

Donald Trump seemed quite at ease during his speech this week with the US president making several jokes about himself and his family.

Whilst reflecting on father and son duos who had both received the prestigious medal of honour Trump noted there were only two father-son pairs in history to achieve this, Theodore Roosevelt and Theodore Roosevelt Jr as well as Arthur MacArthur and Douglas MacArthur.

Trump took a moment to acknowledge his two sons who were in attendance, joking that he would like to award both of them with the honour.

In what was clearly a very prepared joke from the president he declared “As I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I’m going to give one to myself, one to them, and we’ll have a threesome, OK?”

As the crowd laughed and even come cheered he continued “I’ll pick out one of the two, I’ll give them the congressional medal of honour for something…for their genius at hunting and I’ll get one for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia” he said before adding, “I’m only kidding.”

Whilst the joke was clearly a tongue in cheek grab for attention he was quick to remind people that the “fake news is up there” and stating that “when I joke, I learned earlier, don’t be sarcastic in politics.”

His joke was met with mixed reactions online as the clip quickly went viral across social media platforms.

“After his weird interactions with his daughter, this is a lot less shocking, which is concerning” wrote one user on X.

I mean this is coming from the same man that said he would date his daughter his obsession with sexualizing his kids is so weird” wrote another. 

You May Also Like

Don’t let them set the record straight

Donate now to support real queer news by real queer journalists

Anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment is growing, algorithms are censoring queer content, and AI slop replacing credible journalism has affected web traffic to all news outlets.

In the face of countless obstacles, we’re asking for your support.

Please donate now, so Star Observer can continue providing daily news that impacts our community, championing LGBTQIA+ rights, and telling our stories the way they deserve to be told.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

The Village People Singer Victor Willis Dies Suddenly Aged 74
July 2, 2026 | Michael James

The Village People Singer Victor Willis Dies Suddenly Aged 74
Entertainment Music News
Pete Buttigieg Reveals ‘Darkest Hours’ After Cruel Hoax Targets His Family
June 28, 2026 | Michael James

Pete Buttigieg Reveals ‘Darkest Hours’ After Cruel Hoax Targets His Family
International News
US Congresswoman Nancy Mace Introduces ‘Trans Mice’ Act
June 21, 2026 | Michael James

US Congresswoman Nancy Mace Introduces ‘Trans Mice’ Act
International News
Greens Launch ‘Trans Insurgency’ Campaign In Response To Pauline Hanson Press Club Speech
June 20, 2026 | Michael James

Greens Launch ‘Trans Insurgency’ Campaign In Response To Pauline Hanson Press Club Speech
National News News
One Nation MP Jason Virgo Reveals His Boyfriend Is A Muslim Immigrant In Maiden Speech
May 24, 2026 | Michael James

One Nation MP Jason Virgo Reveals His Boyfriend Is A Muslim Immigrant In Maiden Speech
National News News South Australia