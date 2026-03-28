Donald Trump Claims Popular ‘Gay Vote’ And Says New Iran Leader Is Gay

In another bizarre interview this week US president Donald Trump has made strange claims about the gay community.

Trump has laid claim to having an impressive “gay vote” and backed alleged CIA claims that Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei is gay.

He also took a swipe at Palestine supporters in the impromptu live interview.

Donald Trump “proud of” gay vote

Some days we think you just couldn’t make up the latest Donald Trump news, yet every day he seems to deliver something new and equally baffling.

This time the US President has made some rather obscure and outlandish claims about his fans in the gay community.

During a recent interview with Fox News Donald Trump spoke about his popularity with the LGBTQIA+ community, following remarks about the new Iranian leader.

When asked about Mojtaba Khamenei, the new leader appointed following the death of his father, the hosts turned to speculation from the CIA about Khamenei being gay, asking the President to weigh in.

“They did say that… I think a lot of people are saying that – which puts him off to a bad start in that particular country” Trump told the hosts.

The claims are particularly alarming as Iranian laws criminalises homosexuality, with punishments that include execution for those found guilty.

Other topics of discussion included Palestine supporters, which the president referred to as the “Gays for Palestine” movement.

In his remarks he said of Palestine “They kill gays. They kill them instantly. They throw them off buildings.”

However Trumpt went on to detail what he believed to be his own popularity with LGBTQIA+ community stating that he polled “very well” during the last election, attributing this in part to his use of the YMCA as his rally song during the election.

“No Republican’s ever gotten the gay vote like I did and I’m very proud of it,” he told the hosts of the program.