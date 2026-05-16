Iran Is Demanding No Pride Flags Be Flown At The World Cup – Including At The Official Pride Match

The 2026 World Cup is facing mounting controversy after Iranian football officials formally demanded restrictions on Pride flags and protest banners during matches involving Iran.

The request has intensified concern among LGBTQIA+ fans and human rights groups, particularly ahead of a designated Pride Match set to take place in Seattle during the tournament.

FIFA has yet to publicly respond to the demands, which come just weeks before the World Cup begins across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

World Cup Pride Match sparks international backlash

World Cup organisers in Seattle are continuing preparations for the June 26 clash between Iran and Egypt at Seattle’s Lumen Field, despite growing uncertainty over whether Pride symbols could become a major point of conflict during the tournament.

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has reportedly presented FIFA with a list of 10 conditions surrounding Iran’s participation, including demands that only officially recognised national flags be permitted inside stadiums during Iran’s matches.

If accepted, the move would effectively ban Pride rainbow flags, alongside opposition banners and political protest symbols.

The FFIRI reportedly told FIFA it would participate in the tournament “without any retreat from our beliefs, culture and convictions” and insisted host nations “must take our concerns into account”.

The controversy is particularly significant because Seattle organisers had already designated the Iran vs Egypt fixture as a Pride Match, complete with themed fan events, public art displays and commemorative merchandise.

The designation sparked backlash from both Iran and Egypt when first announced last year. FFIRI president Mehdi Taj reportedly described the decision as an “irrational move that supports a certain group,” according to The Straits Times.

The issue also highlights the severe treatment of LGBTQIA+ people in both countries. In Iran, homosexuality remains punishable by death under Islamic law. In Egypt, same sex relations are frequently prosecuted under morality and debauchery laws, with penalties reportedly including imprisonment and hard labour.

Seattle organisers have nevertheless continued publicly promoting inclusion initiatives linked to the event. Pride themed World Cup artwork remains displayed across the city, including installations by local artist Sharon Blyth-Moss, while official Pride Match Day scarves featuring artwork by Kelly Bjork are still expected to be distributed to supporters.

“The scarf will be worn and shared by fans during Pride Match Day and related events, giving Kelly’s artwork a visible presence in the stands and throughout the city during one of Seattle’s most meaningful World Cup moments,” Senior VP for Legacy, Hedda McLendon, told Outsports.

Iran’s conditions reportedly extend beyond flags. The federation is also seeking guarantees that all Iranian players, coaches and officials will receive visas, including individuals with past links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is listed as a terrorist organisation in both the U.S. and Canada.

The demands follow an incident in April where Taj was reportedly denied entry into Canada ahead of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver.

Iran has additionally requested enhanced security at stadiums, airports and hotels throughout the tournament, alongside assurances that the Iranian flag and national anthem will be respected.