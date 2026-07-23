The Brisbane Pride Memorial Garden Is This Weekend

Brisbane Pride will hold their annual memorial garden this weekend at New Farm park.

Each year the organisation holds the event to remember members of the community who have passed away.

The event is held each year to coincide with the upcoming Pride month celebrations in September.

The Brisbane Pride Memorial Garden

Each year Brisbane Pride join members of the community at the annual memorial garden, together they plant a garden in memory of those who have passed away.

The garden is planted at the entrance to New Farm park with flowers planted in a range of colours and strategically placed so that as spring approaches and the flowers bloom in September they form a beautiful rainbow garden.

“The planting is an opportunity to collectively remember precious jewels that hold a special place in our hearts” Brisbane Pride said ahead of this Saturday’s event.

“Share with us this annual journey of remembering loved ones.”

The event will take place at the entrance to New Farm park from 9am, July 25, with catering provided for those in attendance.

Last year the 2025 event was disrupted by protestors who interrupted the group of 30 as they gathered to listen to guest speakers ahead of the planting.

Submit your events for Brisbane Pride month

Ahead of the planting this weekend Brisbane Pride have put out a call to the community to submit events for the 2026 pride month calendar.

Each year Brisbane celebrates Pride month across the month of September with individuals, groups, organisations and venues putting on a huge range of events for the community across the month. culminating in the annual Pride March and Fair Day.

Brisbane Pride took to social media this week to remind community members to submit their events for inclusion in the official calendar.

“Brisbane get excited! Pride Month is approaching!” they wrote.

“If you’re holding an event in September and October and want it included in the official calendar submit your event here via the link here .”

They also announced the dates for the upcoming March and Fair Day will be announced next week, so keep your eyes peeled!