Brisbane Pride Fair Day Returns To New Farm Park For 2026 Celebrations

Brisbane Pride has announced the date and location for their 2026 celebrations as the festivities return home to the heart of Brisbane in Fortitude Valley.

Organisers have today revealed that Fair Day will return to New Farm Park for the first time in four years.

And the celebrations are set to be bigger and better than ever.

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Brisbane Pride Fair Day Returns Home

For four years, Musgrave Park has hosted the annual Brisbane Pride Fair Day celebrations since the organisation shifted the event back to the park following COVID complications in 2020/2021.

New Farm Park had hosted the annual celebrations in the heart of Brisbane since 2013; now the event will once again return to the iconic location, this time with a new date, just in time for the annual Melt Festival celebrations.

The Rally, March and Fair Day will coincide with Melt Festival’s River Pride Parade and Melt Opening Night Party at Brisbane Powerhouse, following extended festival celebrations from September through to October.

“Brisbane Pride has always been about visibility, community and standing together” said Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy.

“At a time when LGBTQIA+ people are once again facing increasing attacks on our rights, our identities and our place in public life, Pride remains both a celebration and a statement.”

“Every person who marches, volunteers, performs, attends an event or simply turns up in support helps demonstrate that our community is strong, proud and here to stay. Pride reminds us how far we’ve come, while reinforcing the work that still lies ahead.”

James welcomed the return to New Farm Park for the 2026 celebrations, aligning with the Melt Festival, saying: “We’re thrilled to be returning to New Farm for our Rally, March and Fair Day, taking place on the same day as Melt Festival’s River Pride Parade. Bringing these events together will create an extraordinary day that showcases the strength, diversity and vibrancy of LGBTQIA+ communities across Queensland.”

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Louise Bezzina, CEO and Artistic Director of Brisbane Powerhouse, also praised the synergy of the two events.

“A rising tide lifts all boats. When one part of our community rises, we all rise with it, and Brisbane’s Pride season is proof of that. Melt Festival is honoured to stand shoulder to shoulder with Brisbane Pride this year, and we welcome them back to New Farm alongside the River Pride Parade. It is our way of adding to a day the whole city can be proud of.”

“A rising tide lifts all boats. When one part of our community rises, we all rise with it, and Brisbane’s Pride season is proof of that. Melt Festival is honoured to stand shoulder to shoulder with Brisbane Pride this year, and we welcome them back to New Farm alongside the River Pride Parade. It is our way of adding to a day the whole city can be proud of.”

The annual Rally and March will once again return to the corner of Ann St & Brunswick St from 9am on Saturday, October 24, before they will march in unison down Brunswick St to New Farm Park at 10 am.

Tickets to Fair Day are now on sale online with event information and details available at brisbanepride.org.au

Those wishing to register for a stall for Fair Day can also do so by registering online here.

See below for the full listing of important dates and information for the upcoming festival.

• Brisbane Pride Festival Launch: Saturday 26 September 2026 – 6pm to 8pm

• Brisbane Pride Rally Saturday 24 October 2026 – 9am to 10am

• Brisbane Pride March: Saturday 24 October 2026 –10am to 11am

• Brisbane Pride Fair Day: Saturday 24 October 2026 – 10am to 5pm

• Brisbane Pride Festival: Throughout September and October

• Melt Festival: 21 October – 8 November 2026

• River Pride Parade: Saturday 24 October 2026

Michael James is the Vice President of Brisbane Pride Festival and also a journalist with the Star Observer; he is also the author of this article.