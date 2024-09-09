Here’s The Full Brisbane Pride Fair Day 2024 Lineup, Incl. Headliner Nat Bass

If you’ve read this month’s Star Observer cover feature about this year’s Brisbane Pride Festival, then you already know that this year’s festival is going to be huge, historic, and utterly fabulous. And now the Brisbane Pride 2024 lineup for Fair Day is here!

As we revealed in our feature story, the headline act is none other than the stunning Natalie Bassingthwaighte. She’s a powerful vocalist and front woman for beloved Aussie act Rogue Traders – an absolute must see.

Returning to the Fair Day main stage as host is local stage legend Paul Wheeler, alongside Gayleen Tuckwood, who was crowned Drag Performer of the Year at the 2024 Queens Ball.

Fair Day: Local LGBTQIA+ live music, DJs, performances and more

The Brisbane Pride 2024 lineup is incredibly diverse, and there will be performances, live music, drag acts, DJ sets, and more.

Hannah Conda, a RuPaul’s Drag Race fave who was awarded Entertainer of the Year at the DIVA Awards just last week, will be giving her all in a fabulous drag performance.

Beverly Kills – who was Queensland’s first queen to feature in the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise – will also be taking to the main stage for a DJ set and show.

Queer musician Greg Gould, who scored an impressive debut on the ARIA charts earlier this year, will take the stage to showcase songs from his debut album, Strings Attached.

Other performances include:

Point of Change

Point of Change showcases performers who are people of colour (POC). Each of the nine performers will represent their culture and community through performance, together spotlighting the LGBTQIA+ community’s strength in diversity .

Toucan Kings

Toucan Kings are Brisbane’s favourite Drag King collective! Be ready for variety of fierce kingly performances.

Podium by Peachy Keen

The energy is always high and the boundaries are always pushed with this group of performers – prepare to be wowed.

More to come

And this isn’t all! Brisbane Pride will be announcing plenty of other local performers, drag acts, DJs and more in the coming fortnight.

Everything you need to know about Brisbane Pride Fair Day 2024

Fair Day is the Brisbane Pride Festival‘s “crown jewel”, and is the biggest LGBTQIA+ event in Queensland.

It’s held at Musgrave Park in South Brisbane on Saturday 21 September.

Fair Day runs from 10am – 5pm, after the Brisbane Pride Rally and March. The Rally and March begin at 9am at Queens Garden Park in Brisbane’s CBD.

Tickets to Fair Day cost $20 (plus booking fee), concession tickets $15 (plus booking fee), and under 16’s can attend for free.

You can purchase your Fair Day tickets here.