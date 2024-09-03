Brisbane Pride 2024: Louder and Prouder Than Ever

Brisbane Pride started in 1990, following the downfall of the state’s conservative and notoriously anti-LGBTQIA+ Premier Johannes Bjelke-Petersen. It began as a rally and pride march through the streets of Brisbane that ended in a small gathering in Musgrave Park.

Cut to today, where the Brisbane Pride Festival is larger, louder and prouder than ever before. Last year saw thousands of LGBTQIA+ activists, allies and organisations march in and celebrate what is now the state’s largest pride event.

Brisbane Pride will return to its roots in 2024

This year, the Brisbane Pride march will again return to its roots in Musgrave Park on September 21.

Launching from Queens Garden Park at 9am with the Rally – “the Rally reminds us why we march. It’s where we find our voice, our community, and our resolve” – the Pride March will then begin, led by the thunderous Dykes on Bikes. LGBTQI+ Queenslanders will march side by side with community groups and allies, along with colourful floats and performances along the picturesque route.

But the Brisbane Pride Festival is not just a march. September is all about the local queer community in Brissy, with fantastical events happening all through the month – beginning with the official launch 2024 Brisbane Pride Festival launch party at The Sportsman Hotel.

After the March, the community is treated to the delights of Fair Day (the ‘crown jewel of the Festival’) where Musgrave Park transforms into a vibrant rainbow playground where diversity is celebrated, love is honoured, and community thrives.

This year, the headlining act is none other than Natalie Bassingthwaighte – after coming out late last year, the Aussie LGBTQI+ icon recently made her red carpet debut with her new girlfriend, Pip Loth.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles to make history at Brisbane Pride 2024

34 years on, Brisbane Pride has more backing and support than ever.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles is a staunch supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community and an endlessly good sport – he’s pictured on our front cover with Vollie Lavont and Mandy Moobs.

“It was a lot of fun launching Pride with Brisbane icons Mandy and Vollie at Parliament – I think it was the first time we’ve ever had drag queens in the Queensland Parliament!” laughs Miles.

“I have always been a proud ally to all LGBTQIA+ Queenslanders and I know how important it is for all Queenslanders to feel safe, supported, and equal.

“That’s why events like Brisbane Pride are so important, with LGBTQIA+ people and allies marching through the streets of our city, celebrating Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ communities and advocating for the rights of these diverse communities.

“I will be proud to march this September with many of my colleagues and to be the first Queensland Premier to speak at Brisbane Pride” – Premier Steven Miles

Miles says he will be “proud to march” at this year’s Pride march, and he’ll also make history as the first sitting Queensland Premier to make a speech at Brisbane Pride.

Support for LGBTQIA+ groups all around Queensland

The Premier’s staunch allyship to our community is unmistakable. As well as standing side by side with us at LGBTQIA+ events, he’s also been instrumental in delivering funding to Brisbane Pride, which will then be distributed to LGBTQIA+ community groups making a difference across Queensland.

“It is important that we also support LGBTQIA+ Queenslanders wherever they live across our state, which is why we’ve delivered $200,000 to Brisbane Pride to support regional pride festivals and events,” Miles explains.

Brisbane Pride has always made sharing funding across the community a major priority – they’ve already distributed approximately $20k in funds from their grants program this year.

The organisation first received funding under former Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk but the funding they’ve received under the Miles government is beyond anything the organisation has ever received before. It’s used to support the Pride Festival, Queens Ball and the Brisbane Pride Formal – as well as various other LGBTQIA+ organisations and events.

Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy says the group is deeply excited, because this first-of-its-kind funding allows them to reach even more regional and remote queer organisations across Queensland.

“The additional funding provided to Brisbane Pride for our LGBTQIA+ Sistergirl and Brotherboy communities across regional and remote parts of Queensland, is vital to ensuring they are seen and heard,” says McCarthy. “We thank the Miles Labor Government for this much needed support”.

“Brisbane Pride are thrilled to have the support of the Queensland Government for another year. Their ongoing support has helped ensure a bigger and brighter Brisbane Pride Festival every year.”

The Brisbane Pride Festival begins on September 7, and the Brisbane Pride Rally, March, and Fair Day are on September 21. Visit brisbanepride.org.au for more information, and get your tickets here.