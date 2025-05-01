2025 Federal Election: Profiling the Candidates From The Electorate of Sydney

As a part of Star Observer’s series ahead of the 2025 federal election, we’re profiling the candidates running in the electorate of Sydney.

As Sydney voters head to the polls, the stakes are high not just for policy, but for identity, visibility, and inclusion. From healthcare access to the protection of LGBTQIA+ spaces, this election will test how seriously candidates take the needs of LGBTQIA+ communities.

This year’s five candidates include: Luc Velez (Greens), Tanya Plibersek (Labor), Rachel Evans (Socialist Alliance), Alex Xu (Liberal) and Vedran Torbarac (One Nation).

Luc Velez – Greens for Sydney

For Newtown local Luc Velez, Sydney isn’t just any electorate — it’s a living, breathing heart of queer life in Australia.

“The Sydney electorate is one of the queerest in the country,” says 25-year-old Velez, whose campaign is fuelled by fresh perspective and fiery activism.

“As a queer activist, I feel a strong sense of responsibility to make sure the fight for our rights doesn’t get lost in the noise,” says the law student and community organiser.

Velez doesn’t pull punches when it comes to rising queerphobia and trans hostility, accusing both major parties of refusing to confront bigotry head-on.

Determined to shift the agenda, Velez and fellow MP Stephen Bates have launched bold Greens initiatives: establishing an LGBTQIA+ Human Rights Commissioner and making PrEP and PEP free for everyone.

He’s also pushing for accessible gender-affirming healthcare nationwide—including puberty blockers. “We know that for some, this kind of health care isn’t just life-changing, but also life-saving.”

Central to Velez’s vision is adamant legal protection for queer kids and workers: “We need to force the major parties to finally amend our anti-discrimination laws to make sure that everyone is protected.”

Velez isn’t campaigning for feel-good visibility. He’s fighting for structural change—and he wants Sydney to lead the charge.

Tanya Plibersek – Labor

Tanya Plibersek isn’t new to this fight. The long-serving Labor MP for Sydney has spent decades on the frontlines of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ rights— and in 2025, she’s determined to ensure the community, and its rich history, is honoured and protected.

“For years, we’ve campaigned together against discrimination, for safety and representation,” says the senior cabinet minister, pitching herself as the veteran still getting things done.

Plibersek’s advocacy is tangible. She’s backed a $1.5 million contribution to QTOPIA and is pushing for a National Heritage listing for the Mardi Gras Parade route, following her support in listing the iconic Imperial Hotel—landmarks essential to honouring queer history, she says.

Healthcare equity remains central to her re-election pitch. “All Australians should be able to see a doctor with just their Medicare card,” she says, highlighting Labor’s expanded bulk billing and urgent care clinics.

For LGBTQIA+ Australians facing health discrimination, Labor promises real change with the first 10-year National Action Plan for LGBTQIA+ health, a $44 million HIV elimination package, expanded access to PrEP and more safe, gender-affirming care.

“We know that many LGBTQIA+ Australians have found it hard to find adequate and respectful healthcare,” Plibersek says.

Labor, she insists, is taking those experiences seriously—and vows to make change built on real investment.

In a crowded race, Plibersek is leaning on trust, stability, and proven policy—not rainbow branding. Her message is clear: she’s not here to start over, she’s here to finish what’s been started.

Rachel Evans – Socialist Alliance

Rachel Evans doesn’t just talk about LGBQTIA+ rights—she lives and rallies for them. “We deserve a future built on equality, dignity and justice,” says the veteran activist, echoing the urgency of her campaign.

Organising with groups like Trans Justice Project and Pride in Protest, Evans demands action like LGBTIQA+ people counted on the census, ending religious exemptions, securing sex worker rights, affirming healthcare, and better-funded public services.

“We need visible, proud Rainbow Angels and Dykes on Bikes in our communities,” she says, calling for nothing short of a radical reimagination of queer justice.

“Queer-affirming messages and curriculum should be everywhere—from early learning centres to buses and billboards. Pride and safety belong in every public space,” adds Evans calling for greater celebration and protection of the trans community.

When it comes to gender-affirming care, Evans’s doesn’t shy from confrontation. “This care is under attack. We need to protest,” she declares, slamming major parties for failing to defend trans lives and “being beholden to the christian-right.”

Already, she’s moved Sydney Council to fund a trans-led housing co-op and grassroots protection groups like Rainbow Angels—and she vows to keep going.

“That’s just the start. I’ll keep fighting for more because our communities deserve real support, not just rainbow flags during Mardi Gras.”

As for Drag Storytime events? Evans has been on the front and centre defending them — and says councils should fully fund and protect them in more places across Sydney.

On anti-discrimination laws, her stance is crystal clear: “We campaign to remove religious exemptions… to defend LGBTIQA+ people and other groups discriminated against.”

For Evans, the future of Sydney is not just inclusive — it’s radical, proud and ready to fight.

For more information on the 2025 federal election, your electorate, or to check your voting information is up to date, head to aec.gov.au.

Alex Xu (Liberal) and Vedran Torbarac (One Nation) did not respond by the time of publication.