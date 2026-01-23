Federal Government Delivers On Funding Promise to Australian LGBTQ+ News Outlets

The Albanese Government has delivered on a $78,000 election commitment to support LGBTQ+ news outlets, with funding for three of Australia’s queer community publishers — including Star Observer.

Star Observer in Sydney, QNews in Brisbane, and OUTinPerth will each receive $26,000 to support the development of community-focused journalism that informs, connects and reflects LGBTQIA+ communities around the country.

The funding has been delivered through the LGBTQIA+ Community Connection Program, fulfilling a commitment made by the Albanese Government ahead of the 2022 federal election. It follows an earlier $250,000 commitment delivered to JOY Media, Australia’s first and only LGBTIQA+ community radio station.

The funding follows sustained advocacy by staff from the Star Observer, which is Australia’s oldest and largest LGBTIQA+ media outlet, whose lobbying efforts helped secure federal recognition of the sector and ultimately delivered benefits to smaller independent queer publications nationwide.

Minister for Communications Anika Wells said the funding formed part of a broader effort to support media diversity and strengthen community voices.

“We are committed to fostering a diverse media landscape across Australia, by supporting community-based outlets to bring people together through stories and voices they can relate to,” Wells said.

“More than $320,000 has been invested through the LGBTIQA+ Community Connection which will help empower independent publishers to continue to celebrate and showcase our diverse and vibrant communities.”

The announcement was welcomed by MPs representing the cities in which the funded publications are based.

Member for Sydney Tanya Plibersek highlighted the Star Observer’s long-standing role in documenting queer history and activism.

“The Star Observer is synonymous with the long, hard road to LGBTIQA+ equality,” Plibersek said.

“Since its launch in 1979, the Star Observer has reported on the issues at the heart of our LGBTIQA+ community: documenting the devastation of the HIV/AIDS pandemic, exposing gay hate crimes while also celebrating the wins.

“From the decriminalisation of homosexuality through to marriage equality and trans rights, it’s hard to imagine Sydney without the Star Observer’s unique blend of light and shade portrayals of our LGBTIQA+ community.”

In Perth, MP Patrick Gorman said OUTinPerth had long played a vital role in fostering belonging and amplifying community voices, while Members Madonna Jarrett and Renee Coffey praised QNews as a “strong voice for the LGBTIQA+ community and its allies” in Brisbane.

‘Independent LGBTQ+ media plays a vital role’

Star Observer publisher Lawrence Gibbons said the funding recognised the critical role of queer media at a time when community-specific journalism remains under pressure.

“As Australia’s oldest and largest LGBTIQA+ media outlet, we welcome the Albanese Government’s support of our sector,” Gibbons said.

“Independent queer media plays a vital role in informing our communities, preserving our history, and ensuring LGBTIQA+ voices are heard — especially at a time when anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric is rising globally, and our voices are still too often marginalised elsewhere.”

The funding is intended to support continued reporting, storytelling and community connection across platforms, helping ensure LGBTIQA+ Australians continue to see their lives, concerns and celebrations reflected in the media.