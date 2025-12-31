Star Observer’s 5 Most-Clicked Stories Of 2025: The Year You Couldn’t Look Away From

Every year, the data tells a story of its own. Not just what happened, but what our community felt compelled to read, share, argue about in group chats, and quietly scroll through at 1am. The most-clicked Star Observer stories aren’t always the biggest headlines in mainstream — that’s why queer media is still so incredibly important for our community still in 2025.

But these stories are the ones that hit some kind of nerve for us. The ones that mix politics with pop culture, outrage with joy, and queerness with the very real mess of living out loud in 2025.

This year’s top five is a perfect snapshot of that push and pull. There’s anger and resilience, drag and reality TV, and anti-trans politics colliding head-on with a readership that refuses to look away.

Here’s why Star Observer’s top stories of 2025 landed so hard for us all, and why so many of you couldn’t stop clicking.

1. Everything you needed to know about Clive Palmer’s anti-trans Trumpet of Patriots party

This was never going to be a casual click. Our explainer on Clive Palmer’s Trumpet of Patriots party surged because it cut through the noise — laying out, plainly and without panic, exactly how anti-trans politics are being repackaged for an Australian audience. Readers came looking for clarity, context, and receipts, and stayed because the stakes are personal.

For a community that’s exhausted by dog whistles and culture-war imports, this story mattered. It gave people language for what they were seeing, and a sense that they weren’t imagining the danger. Sometimes the most-clicked story isn’t fun — it’s necessary.

2. OnlyFans star Kay Manuel bouncing back after being outed

This one hit deep. Kay Manuel’s story resonated because it sat at the intersection of privacy, sex work, queerness and survival — and refused to sensationalise any of it. After being outed against her will, Kay’s decision to speak openly about reclaiming her narrative struck a chord with readers who know how fragile control over your own story can be.

People clicked because they cared. Because there’s something powerful about watching someone rebuild on their own terms, especially in a digital landscape that can be brutal to queer creators. It wasn’t just gossip — it was a reminder of resilience, and of community curiosity rooted in empathy rather than judgement.

3. Australian Idol star Cle Morgan’s powerful return on The Voice Australia

There’s a reason talent-show redemption arcs endure — and Cle Morgan’s return was one of those moments that felt bigger than TV. Readers flocked to this story because it wasn’t just about a performance; it was about growth, confidence, and a queer artist stepping back into the spotlight with clarity and strength.

In a media culture that so often chews up queer talent early, Cle’s return felt quietly radical. The clicks reflected pride, nostalgia, and that familiar thrill of seeing someone claim space unapologetically — and sound incredible doing it.

4. Spankie Jackzon finally revealing who bought her Drag Race sceptre for $10k

Joy matters — and this story delivered it in rhinestones. The mystery of who dropped $10,000 on Spankie Jackzon’s Drag Race Down Under sceptre was pure camp curiosity, but the reveal tapped into something sweeter: community love for a winner who felt like one of us.

Readers clicked for the gossip, sure — but they stayed for the warmth. This was a reminder of drag’s cultural power, and of how deeply invested queer audiences are in seeing their champions supported, celebrated, and materially valued.

5. Luke and Sassy Scott breaking their silence on The Amazing Race Australia

Reality TV scandals always travel fast, but this story struck a nerve because it went beyond the soundbite. Luke and Sassy Scott speaking out about an alleged homophobic incident gave readers insight into the emotional toll of navigating queerness in mainstream entertainment spaces that still aren’t as safe as they claim.

The response reflected a hunger for accountability — and for queer voices being taken seriously when they speak up. It wasn’t about cancelling; it was about being heard.

If this list proves anything, it’s that Star Observer readers are sharp, curious, and deeply invested in stories that sit at the crossroads of culture, politics and the diverse lived experience of our incredible community.

You clicked because these stories mattered — and because queer life, in all its mess and magic, is always worth paying attention to.