Australian Idol Star Cle Morgan Returns On The Voice Australia With A Powerful Performance

Australian Idol season one alumni Cle Morgan (Wootton) is set for an incredibly powerful return to our television screens.

The singer shared the news of her audition via Instagram which shows her bringing the judges to tears with her performance and her story.

Her return to singing comes three years after the death of her wife, which left the singer housebound and struggling to cope with her loss.

Cle Morgan returns to singing following the death of her wife

It has been over twenty years since Cle Morgan, formerly Wootton, first appeared on our television screens on Australian Idol season one.

At just twenty two years old the Perth singer wowed audiences with her incredibly powerful performance of Come To Me, which saw her voted into the top 12 of the competition.

Despite her incredible vocal performance her time on the hit show was short lived.

After surviving the first week of the competition with her rendition of Young Hearts Run Free, audiences failed to connect with her rendition of That’s The Way Love Goes in week two.

Fans of the show will remember the episode where seventeen year old Lauren Buckley was also eliminated with her.

Buckley was so emotionally overwhelmed that she was unable to properly sing her farewell song, in an emotional show of solidarity Cle stepped in to help her sing before they departed the competition.

Like many alumni of the hugely successful early seasons of the show Cle has moved on from the experience continuing to work in the industry, even recently releasing new music.

Cle also found love, meeting and marrying her wife, with the two of them raising their children together.

However tragedy struck for Cle and her family when her wife passed away three years ago.

Cle has documented the journey of her grief and loss across her Instagram in the years since speaking of struggles and sharing her grief through song.

“My beautiful wife passed away three years ago and I’ve been unable to leave the house and unable to do anything other than bare minimum” she said in a video online this week.

She then revealed she had been offered the chance to apply for The Voice Australia.

“When the opportunity came up to audition all I thought was, pfftt, no. I don’t think so, that sounds like a dumb idea” she said.

However after thinking through the idea, her mind shifted.

“There was just this clear voice in my head that was just like, the answer is yes…” she said.

“So I listened to the voice and I’m now on The Voice.”

“I’m a bit lost for words, I’m really excited to see what I did, I was as present as I could be in that moment, but when I’m on stage, I go somewhere else, I don’t really know what I do until afterwards.

However it seems like Cle wasn’t the only one lost for words, a clip from her audition released by channel seven reveals that Cle blew the judges away with her voice and her story when she appeared in the blind auditions.

The clip shows judge Ronan Keating in tears as he listens to Cle performing with his back to her with the clip describing the performance as “so raw it will take your breath away.”

Keating is shown having turned for the singer with fellow judge Kate Miller-Heidke as he tells her “I hadn’t listened to the song like that before” he said.

“Your voice moved me, but your story, it was gorgeous, I loved every minute” he says as he and Miller-Heidke choke back tears before he apologises and gets up to accept a hug from fellow judge Richard Marx.

“You can take these emotions and channel them in such a gorgeous way” Kate Miller-Heidke tells her as the pair compete for her to join their team.

Regardless it seems Cle will progress through the blind auditions, choosing either Miller-Heidke or Keating as her coach.

The full episode will air on Sunday August 31 on Channel 7.

You can also view her debut single Home which “depicts the sadness and grief she has experienced after the passing of her wife” below.